Expenditure Events on Thursday, February 4th

Online events

Concert: HKO – Musica nova Helsinki. Helsinki City Orchestra conducted by André de Ridder. Varèsen. Music by Meredith and Steen-Andersen. Live broadcast on Yle Radio 1, Yle Areena and HKO Screen at 7 pm Free admission.

Concert: Musica nova: La Légende d’Eer. Composition by Iannis Xenakis La Légende d’Eer heard by sound artists and experimental music artists Marianne Decoster-Taivalkoski, Alejandro Montes de Oca and Alejandro Olarte. A link to the live concert can be found on Musica Nova’s website. The concert will be streamed at 9:15 p.m. Free entry.

Concert: KJC Stream: Teppo Mäkynen 3TM. Teppo Mäkynen 3TM will give a concert of the entire Jazz Club in a live broadcast. The 3TM ensemble, led by drummer and composer Teppo Mäkynen, consists of bassist Antti Lötjönen and saxophonist Jussi Kannaste. The recording of the concert can be viewed for 7 days on the TikettiStream service. The concert will be streamed at 7 pm. Tickets 6.40 e.

Dance: Side step 2021: Dance at a social distance. Dancing at a social distance creates a space for meeting people without physical intimacy during the emergency space at hand on the Zoom platform. It provides an opportunity for a one-to-one online meeting to dance for a moment to the oblivion of the virus. The meeting takes turns mirroring and witnessing another’s dance. The concept has been developed by dance and performance artists Angela Aldebs and Kati Raatikainen. Akim Bakhtaoui, Samuli Emery, Karolina Ginman, Elina Hauta-aho, Kati Korosuo, Vera Nevanlinna, Kardo Shiwan and Virva Talonen also performed as dancers for individual meetings. More detailed information about the participation and the exact schedule of the performances can be found in the calendar on the website of the New Dance Center Zodiak. Tickets 6.50 e.

DocPoint – Helsinki Documentary Film Festival 29 January – 7 February The festival, which presents current documentaries from Finland and the world, is seen as a nationwide online festival. A total of 71 interesting documentaries from near and far can be viewed. There will be films from 38 production countries. DocPoint will also launch a series of domestic and international competitions with 18 films selected. The festival program and ticket information can be found at www.docpointfestival.fi/programisto. Tickets 9 e.

How We Look at Africa webinar. The webinar will consider what Africa looks like and with whose eyes it is viewed. Participating in the discussion are documentary filmmaker Sam Soko from Kenya, a representative of Think Africa, Sofia Achame, a human rights lawyer, former director of the Nordic Africa Institute, Iina Soiri, a specialist, and Ismo Ulvila, Head of Citizens’ Communications at the EU Commission’s Helsinki Office. At the beginning of the discussion, EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen will hear an opening related to the topic. The discussion will be organized in cooperation with the European Commission. The discussion will be moderated by DocPoint’s artistic director Kati Juurus. The discussion will be in English. A link to the event can be found at docpointfestival.fi. Event at 6pm. Free admission.

Lecture: Which came first: thought or subject? Jaakko Jekunen, Master of Philosophy, lectures on Thinking New: An Introduction to Thinking by Gilles Deleuze. Helsinki Workers’ College organizes. A link to the lecture can be found on the ilmonet.fi page. Online event at 5pm. Free admission.

Lecture: Spain and Portugal share the world. Seppo Vepsäläinen, Master of Philosophy, lectures on the peoples and countries of Europe from the Renaissance to the Baroque series. A link to the lecture can be found on the ilmonet.fi page. Online event at 7.15 pm. Free entry.

Lecture: Current affairs in literature. Interview with author Markku Pääskysen about his work The Sun Does Not Move. The interviewer is Päivi Hytönen, Master of Philosophy. Helsinki Workers’ College organizes. A link to the lecture can be found on the ilmonet.fi page. online event at 10. Free admission.

Helsinki City Library serves online. Helsinki City Library’s video recordings bring fairy tale lessons and author visits to homes. The Helsinki Channel has a wealth of interesting content from fairy tale lessons and author interviews to the Star Wars lecture. The recordings can be viewed at helsinkikanava.fi, where they can be found with the keyword “Library” in the category Culture and leisure. Free entry.

Museum of Photography online. The Come and Try section of the Finnish Museum of Photography’s website contains information and remote experiences related to photography, photography and photographic culture. The website contains e.g. The picture is nice podcast and photos related to its episodes, as well as the free games Darkroom Mansion and Guess the Picture in the Games section. On the museum’s Youtube account, you can watch e.g. Professional photography video series, virtual tutorial and information about dark work. There is also a separate section for teachers. Website from photo gallery museum.fi. Free entry.

Outdoor events

Winter wonderland. Winter cannon for the whole family The cannon and natural snow of the Wonderland of Winter offers winter activities. Visitors are served by halipons and husky rides, a ski trial, a toboggan and slide slide, and a stick horse track. The area will be built e.g. a snowball court and a curling and ice mini golf course. There is a café shop in the area and you can fry sausages by the open fire. Vermo Arena (Valjakkotie, Espoo) from 10 am to 8 pm. Tickets 7 and 9 e. Family ticket 30 e. Husky ride 8 and 10 e.

Ice skating. Dozens of ice rinks and 9 artificial ice rinks around Helsinki offer the joy of skating and playing for all ages. The skating condition of the skating rinks can be monitored from the Ulkoliikunta.fi map service. Due to the corona situation, field and trough-specific ceilings for skaters have been set for artificial ice, and queues can form during peak times. Changing rooms, with the exception of toilets, are kept closed. Free entry.

Compiled by Päivi Vauhkonenhs.fi/menokone spending tips online