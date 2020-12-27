Expenditure Events on Sunday 27th and Monday 28th December

A selection of days of spending.

SUNDAY

Online events

A virtual stage for the National Opera and Ballet. In the National Opera’s Stage24 service, you can watch and listen to e.g. performance recordings, trailers and interviews with authors. The service shows a recording of e.g. ballets Pippi Longstocking mixed Snow Queen, operas Covid fan tutte, Troubadour and Ice. Service from: oopperabaletti.fi/stage24/. Free entry.

Concert: Pepe Willberg’s Candles are lit. The concert has been recorded without an audience since December 2020. The recording will be available to watch on the Töölö parish YouTube channel for week 52. Free entry.

Theater: Happy Times, Mind Blower. The mind-boggler begins to prepare for the greatest of the departures. The old ice from the coffin has its own view. In addition, the will must be written, and it must be made as good and surprising as Huovis-Veiko’s three best books. A multi-camera recording of the National Theater’s performance from 2017. Vesa Vierikko is seen as a psychic. The performance can be viewed via the tiketti.stream service 1.1. until, the Quarantine Theater presents. Tickets 10 e.

Children’s theater: Hölmölä’s Christmas. Hölmölä’s winter days are filled with amusing misconceptions and whimsical misunderstandings as Hölmölä enthusiastically prepares for Christmas. On stage Ella Pyhättö and Helena Vierikko. The performance of the National Theater can be viewed at (kansallisteatteri.fi/esitys/holmolanjoulu/) or on the YouTube channel. Free entry.

Light up the Winter Garden at Christmas. Puppet Theater Christmas performance in the traditions of Sytky Sampo Lappalainen seen online instead of the Winter Garden. The presentation can be seen on 7.1. until. A link to the recorded presentation can be found at www.sytkyt.fi/3. Free entry.

Helsinki City Library serves online. Helsinki City Library’s video recordings bring fairy tale lessons and author visits to homes. The Helsinki Channel has a wealth of interesting content from fairy tale lessons and author interviews to the Star Wars lecture. The recordings can be viewed on the Helsinki channel, where they can be found with the keyword “Library” in the category Culture and leisure. Free entry.

Virtual Annalalo. The Virtual Annantalo provides tips for families to encounter art at home in the midst of today’s exceptional everyday life. The offer of the virtual Annantalo can be found on Annantalo’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels, and there will be more content all the time. The website can be found at www.annantalo.fi/fi/virtuaalinenannantalo. Free entry.

Hobby at home site. Harrastakotona.fi, maintained by the Finnish Association of Children’s Cultural Centers, is a website aimed at children and young people, where you can find instructions and ideas for experiencing, experimenting and practicing art at home, in your free time or as part of your education. A variety of art creations and experiences have been selected for the site. The Hobby at Home team has reviewed all the content and made sure it is suitable for children and young people. The website can be found at www.harrastakotona.fi/. Free entry.

Outdoor events

Self-guided pilgrimage routes to Uutela in Vuosaari and Seurasaari. Mobile pilgrimage trails run through marine and wooded nature, guiding the walker to a standstill and silence. The Uutela pilgrimage route is 1.3 kilometers long and the Seurasaari route is about 3 kilometers long. The Seurasaari route is unobstructed. There are 10 stops on both routes. Routes can be tracked using either a mobile app or a printed booklet. In the Nomadi application, which is downloaded to your smartphone, the texts are both audio recordings and texts. Paper instructions can be printed from the Töölö and Vuosaari parishes or Silent Farm website at www.hiljainentila.fi/pyhiinvaellushelsinki. Free entry.

Self-made sculpture tours. There are almost 500 outdoor sculptures, works of environmental art and historical monuments in the Helsinki area. HAM Helsinki Art Museum’s website contains suggestions for sculpture routes where you can get to know the public sculptures in the capital. Routes can be found at: ritit.hamhelsinki.fi/.Free access.

Hämeentie in old photos self-help tour. The self-guided tour introduces you through the history of Hämeentie, from Kurvi to Hakaniemi. The route of the tour runs from one destination to another, and for each destination you will find a historical photograph on your mobile phone as well as a presentation text. You can also take photos of what the image locations look like today. The self-help tour can be found at wikimedia.fi/. Free entry.

Christmas cribs. The route of the cribs in the center of Helsinki’s Christmas cribs runs from Kamppi Chapel to Vanhallekirkko and from there via Stockmann to Aleksanterinkatu. Christmas cribs are on display until Epiphany. More detailed addresses for cribs can be found at: www.jouluseimet.fi. Free entry.

MONDAY

Online events

Concert: Tapiola Sinfonietta: The most beautiful Christmas carols. Tapiola Sinfonietta conducted by Pasi Hyökki. Let’s sing the most beautiful Christmas songs. The concert will be available on Tapiola Sinfonietta’s YouTube channel on 31 December. until. Free entry.

Theater: Carnival 2020. Carnival 2020 is a polyphonic musical theater work, which was realized in collaboration with Lahti City Theater and free field artists, as well as local children and young people. Directed by Jemina Sillanpää, theater, music, circus and dance meet. Choreography by Panu Varstala and Inga Björn. The performance can be viewed via the tiketti.stream service on 31.12. until. Quarantine Theater presents. Tickets 10 e.

Camp summer activities. Leirikesän Puuhatuokiot, which is open to everyone and free of charge, is aimed at primary school children. The children’s “own meeting” will be held on the Zoom platform, and the program will include a program of virtual camps from games to crafts and role-playing programs to disco. Tree moments during the Christmas holidays on weekdays 28–31.12. 2 to 2:30 p.m. More information at www.leiri.fi/news. Free entry.

Outdoor events

Artist House Ars Longan Christmas Calendar. The Christmas calendar is built on surprising content made by artists through hatches. Spectators have the opportunity to redeem the hatch for their own, open or unopened during the Longan Christmas Salon. Window gallery Fönari (Tukkutorinkuja 6, Ars Longa artists’ house). Free entry.

Kallio Walking Festival: Kallio Memorial Tiles orienteering. Memorial plaques are small inscriptions of history on the walls of houses. The tiles tell stories about, among other things, celebrities who lived in the district or an event that is a thing of the past. The Kallio memorial plaques walk can be found at www.kfkkv.fi/445888917. Free entry.

Fortress Elf Route. The fort’s elf route is an independent task trail, along which you can follow the elves’ activities in different parts of the fortress. The map and signs lead to points, each of which tells about the hustle and bustle of Suomenlinna’s elves. The map can be grabbed from the stand of the tourist information lobby. You can also download and print the map online in advance (www.suomenlinna.fi) or view it on your mobile device. Free entry.

Elf bonga in Lapinlahti park. Embark on an elf bonga trip to Lapinlahti. How many Christmas elves can you find observing the kindness of people visiting Lapinlahti? The elves can be found in the courtyard behind the hospital. You can report the number of elves you found in the comment column of the Elf Tubing event on the Lapinlahti City Nature Center Facebook page. We will be awarded the surprise prize after the Epiphany. Lapinlahti Source (Lapinlahdenpolku 8). Free entry.Compiled by Päivi Vauhkonenhs.fi/menokone spending tips online