Expenditure Events on Sunday 14th and Monday 15th February

Online events

SUNDAY

Ollie – Valentine’s Day Concert. You can also participate in the Solidarity fundraiser during the charity gig. The gig will be streamed from Tapanila Church to the Malmi Parish Facebook page. Concert at 7 pm. Free admission.

Kurre – Evening with friends. In addition to Kurre Westerlund’s own hits, you will also hear surprising classics. The concert will be streamed via the keikalla.fi service at 6 pm. Tickets 10.90 euros.

The summer of the alpine park goes to Suvilahti: Afrojazz Club and Puarkokarkelot. Afrojazz Club and Puarkokarkelot meet at Suvilahti Concentration Center. The main stage is alternately occupied by masters of Finnish folk music and music of African origin. At times, there is an atmosphere for smaller configurations and workshops. The event will be streamed on the Helsinki channel from 12 noon to 8 pm. Free entry.

Neon 2 – The story continues. Neon 2 will throw an online concert in honor of Valentine’s Day, where the band’s biggest hits and stories will be heard behind them. Tickets and more information on the lipp.fi page. Live concert at 6 pm. Tickets 14.90 e.

Sikkua, thank you! & Add a slash, thanks! The performance, written by comedian Ismo Leikola and actor Kalle Pylvänäinen, makes fun of almost everything related to illness. In the roles Mikko Kivinen, Ville Keskilä and Kalle Pylvänäinen. Quarantine Theater presents. The recording can be viewed on the tiketti.stream service 21.2. until.Tickets 10 e.

Theater: Disgust. Written and directed by Kirsi Porka and Marina Meinander, the performance tells the story of two middle-aged siblings at a turning point where the world seems to be falling over. The performance of the Vallila National Theater can be seen as a recording produced with multi-camera technology in the keikalla.fi service. Tickets 20 e.

Nationwide Monologue Competition. 49 performers and monologues applied for the fourth national monologue competition, of which 20 were selected. More detailed information and performance times can be found on the Quarantine Theater website karanteeniteatteri.fi. Recordings of the performances can be viewed afterwards 15.2. until. Tickets 9.50 e. Festival pass 85 e.

Theater: Giggle Kakkiainen. Dj Kakkiainen, together with the Heart Children and Adults Association, brings joy to the living rooms on Valentine’s Day. In the charity concert, the friends choreographed by Citykani and Kikattava Kakkiainen. During the gig, dancing songs from Kikattava Kakkiainen’s studio albums will be heard. The event will be broadcast live via the keikalla.fi service at 2 pm. Tickets EUR 9.90.

Boat 21 Båt online 12-21 February The event brings together boats, boating supplies and equipment, and water activities for the online event. There is a program, product presentations on company pages and the opportunity to chat with experts via chat. There is a program for boaters, those interested in starting boating and water enthusiasts. Event at www.venemessut.fi. Free entry.

Helsinki City Museum online. The website contains stories about Helsinki and discussions about history to the present day in the Helsinki Podcasts. We are listening On the premises – Voluntary music venues in Helsinki podcasts related to the exhibition as well as current Exception times-series. The Helsinkiikuvia.fi service contains about 65,000 photographs of Helsinki and Helsinki residents from the 1860s to the present day. Museum website: www.helsinginkaupunginmuseo.fi. Free admission.

MONDAY

Concert: KJC Stream: Holger Marjamaa Solo Piano. Holger Marjamaa will perform in the entire Jazz Club’s live solo piano series. Marjamaa draws on American tradition, and we also hear our own production. The recording of the concert can be viewed for 7 days on the TikettiStream service (tiketti.stream/fi/). The concert will be streamed at 7 pm. Tickets 6.40 e.

Concert: At the roots: Jussu Pöyhönen. At the Juurilla Club, Jussu performs his own compositions and favorite songs, e.g. From Tom Waits, John Mayer and Leonard Cohen. The Root Club is hosted by Juki Välipakka and The Rooty Toot Toot Band. The concert will be broadcast live on Kanneltalo’s Facebook page at 6 pm. The recording will be available on 28 February. until. Free entry.

Children’s theater: Ivan, Fox and Firebird. Dance Theater Raatikko and Wusheng Company present a story based on the Russian folk tale. Ivan the Tsar’s son experiences the adventure of his life in search of the miraculous Firebird of the fairy tale. On his way, Ivan finds himself in many trouble, from which he is rescued by the wise Fox. The recording will be available on the keikalla.fi service on 28 February. until. Tickets 6.90 e.

Ballet: Ghost Light – A Ballet in the Time of Corona. Choreography by John Neumeier Ghost Light The Hamburg Ballet, starring Atte Kilpinen, can be viewed on the National Opera’s Stage24 service (oopperabaletti.fi/stage24/) on 23 February. until. Free entry.

Lecture: Sigrid Schauman – Painter of Light and Art Critic. Leena Reinilä, Master of Philosophy, lectured on Marginal on the way to visible modernists: female artists in the series The Transformation of Finnish Fine Art. A link to the lecture can be found on the ilmonet.fi page. Lecture at 12. Free admission.

Lecture: Philosophy and creativity. Viivi Välttilä, Master of Philosophy, lectured on Towards more creative philosophizing. A link to the lecture can be found on the ilmonet.fi page. Lecture at 6.45 pm. Free entry.

Lecture: The birth of writing skills around the world. Eero Muurimäki, Licentiate of Philosophy, lectures. Link to the lecture from the ilmonet.fi page. Lecture at 6.45 pm. Free entry.

Now let’s sing online! Kanneltalo’s joint singing evenings will be held online this season for security reasons. The singer is Mari Kätkä, and the repertoire consists of favorite songs, taking into account the seasons and holidays. The group’s songs of the month can be viewed on the Helsinki channel, Kanneltalo’s website and Facebook. They are always published on the 15th of each month and are available for two weeks. Free entry.Compiled by Päivi Vauhkonenhs.fi/menokone spending tips online