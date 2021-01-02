Expenditure Events on Saturday, January 2nd

A selection of daily expenses.

Online events

Concert: Unlimited Christmas 2020. The song band Rajattoma’s concert will feature the band’s most beloved Christmas songs, as well as something new and surprising to the acquaintance. The right to watch the virtual concert expires on 6.1. Concert recording tickets at www.tiketti.fi/rajaton-joulu-2020-tikettistream-lippuja/73045. Tickets 16.50 and 32.50 e.

Helsinki City Library serves online. Helsinki City Library’s video recordings bring fairy tale lessons and author visits to homes. The Helsinki Channel has a wealth of interesting content from fairy tale lessons and author interviews to the Star Wars lecture. The recordings can be viewed on the Helsinki channel: helsinkikanava.fi, where they can be found best with the keyword “Library” in the category Culture and leisure. Free entry.

Guided tour of the Art Hall’s rug exhibition. Woven beauty – four centuries of Finnish rug The exhibition can also be explored with the help of various video guides. The guides will introduce you to the history of rugs and take a closer look at some great rugs. Guides are available in different languages ​​(Finnish, sign language, Swedish, English) and with descriptive interpretation. There is also a video for children. In addition, rug collector Tuomas Sopanen tells in a video what fascinates about rugs. Guided tour at kunsthalli.fi/news/video-opastuksia-ryijynayttelyyn/. Free entry.

Helsinki City Museum online. The website contains stories about Helsinki and discussions about history to the present day in the Helsinki Podcasts. We are listening Premises Voluntary music venues in Helsinki podcasts related to the exhibition as well as current Exception timesseries, which looks at the remarkable world course of the crisis. The Helsinkiikuvia.fi service contains about 65,000 photographs of Helsinki and Helsinki residents from the 1860s to the present day. The museum’s website can be found at www.helsinginkaupunginmuseo.fi/. Free entry.

Guidance Courage, love, freedom! Moomins 75 exhibition. The Moomin 75 exhibition at the National Museum will be visited by actor Alma Pöyst. Video tutorial is available on March 14th. until on the National Museum’s website at: www.kansallismuseo.fi/fi/naeyttelyt/rohkeus-rakkaus-vapaus-muumit-75. Free entry.

Experience the Egyptian splendor exhibition virtually. Check out the Amos Rex exhibition by visiting, for example, a virtual tomb. In ancient Egypt, the tomb was divided into two parts: an above-ground chapel and an enclosed underground chamber, into which you now have the rare opportunity to peek. The virtual tomb can be seen with the free Arilyn app. More information on how to use the application can be found at: amosrex.fi/ar/virtuaalinen-hauta/. In addition, you can follow the mini-guides of the Egyptian Splendor exhibition on Amos Rex’s IGTV channel. You will get to know the everyday life and life of the ancient Egyptians through changing themes. In a podcast about the glory of Egypt, you will hear about life and beliefs in ancient Egypt. Also check out the article by Paolo Marin, curator of the exhibition, on the crises and revolutions of Egypt’s millennial art. Free entry.

Light up the Winter Garden at Christmas. Puppet Theater Christmas performance in the traditions of Sytky Sampo Lappalainen seen online instead of the Winter Garden. The presentation can be seen on 7.1. until. A link to the recorded performance can be found at www.sytkyt.fi/3. Free entry.

Virtual Annalalo. The Virtual Annantalo provides tips for families to encounter art at home in the midst of today’s exceptional everyday life. The offer of the virtual Annantalo can be found on Annantalo’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels, and there will be more content all the time. The service can be found at www.annantalo.fi/fi/virtuaalinenannantalo. Free entry.

Hobby at home site. Harrastakotona.fi, maintained by the Finnish Association of Children’s Cultural Centers, is a website aimed at children and young people, where you can find instructions and ideas for experiencing, experimenting and practicing art at home, in your free time or as part of your education. A variety of art creations and experiences have been selected for the site. The Hobby at Home team has reviewed all the content and made sure it is suitable for children and young people. The website can be found at www.harrastakotona.fi/. Free entry.

Outdoor events

Self-guided pilgrimage routes to Uutela in Vuosaari and Seurasaari. Mobile pilgrimage trails run through marine and wooded nature, guiding the walker to a standstill and silence. The Uutela pilgrimage route is 1.3 kilometers long and the Seurasaari route is about 3 kilometers long. The Seurasaari route is unobstructed. There are 10 stops on both routes. Routes can be tracked using either a mobile app or a printed booklet. In the Nomadi application, which is downloaded to your smartphone, the texts are both audio recordings and texts. Paper instructions can be printed from the Töölö and Vuosaari parishes or Silent Farm website at www.hiljainentila.fi/pyhiinvaellushelsinki. Free entry.

Self-made sculpture tours. There are almost 500 outdoor sculptures, works of environmental art and historical monuments in the Helsinki area. HAM Helsinki Art Museum’s website contains suggestions for sculpture routes where you can get to know the public sculptures in the capital. The routes can be found at: ritit.hamhelsinki.fi/. Free entry.

Christmas in the fortress. At Suomenlinna, Christmas time is full of experiences and atmosphere. You can prepare for Christmas safely and on a small scale with your own party in Helsinki’s most maritime district. In Suomenlinna, for example, you can admire the Christmas lights of the fortress’s Christmas trees, tour the sights of Suomenlinna on the Blue Route (information at www.suomenlinna.fi) or visit the Christmas cribs in the windows of Suomenlinna’s crypt. Free entry.Compiled by Päivi Vauhkonenhs.fi/menokone spending tips online