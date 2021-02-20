Expenditure Events on Saturday, February 20th

A selection of daily expenses.

Online events

Concert: Saturday morning classics: Mikko Ikäheimo, lute. In the concert, Mikko Ikäheimo will play a selection of music from Peter Brahe’s lute book and its lines, and will tell more about Brahe and his lute book. The concert can be watched live on the Youtube channel of Kerava’s library and cultural services. Concert at 10.30. Free entry.

Concert: Contrasts and Distances. The concert of the trumpet band Sibatrumpets will be broadcast live on the Sibelius Academy’s Youtube channel at 3 pm. Free admission.

UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra feat. Aki Rissanen: Art Forms. The concert recorded at the cable factory can be viewed in the UMO Helsinki mobile application Thu 25.2. until. Tickets 10 e.

Suad. Suad’s concert recording, filmed earlier in February at the Cello Hall, serves as a soft-sounding gig where the debut album is heard in its entirety. The concert recording is available on the Urban Espoo website 3.3. until. Free entry.

Theater: Despair Club. The performance of All Female Panel and actress Tero Tiittanen was inspired by the popular Let’s Read Tinder Profiles aloud videos that have become popular on Instagram. In the panel discussion, Tiittanen will be the captain of the evening and will read aloud the juiciest dating profiles. All Female Panel works together with the help of quota man Sami Minkkinen. The guest of the evening is Eve Hotti. The event will be streamed on the tiketti.stream service at 9 pm. Tickets 13.50 e.

Theater: Saikkua, thank you! Part 3. Saikkua 3 is a performance written by stand-up comedian Ismo Leikola and actor Kalle Pylvänäinen, which makes fun of almost everything related to illness. In the roles Mikko Kivinen, Ville Keskilä and Kalle Pylvänäinen. Quarantine Theater presents. The recording of the performance can be viewed on 23.2. until. Tickets 13.50 e.

Children’s theater: Ivan, Fox and Firebird. Dance Theater Raatikko and Wusheng Company present a story based on the Russian folk tale. Ivan the Tsar’s son experiences the adventure of his life in search of the wonderful Firebird of the fairy tale. On his way, Ivan finds himself in many trouble, from which he is rescued by the wise Fox. The recording will be available on the keikalla.fi service on 28 February. until. Tickets 6.90 e.

Theater: Disgust. The play, written and directed by Kirsi Porka and Marina Meinander, tells the story of two middle-aged siblings at a turning point where the world seems to be falling over. The performance of the Vallila National Theater can be seen as a recording produced with multi-camera technology in the keikalla.fi service. Tickets 20 e.

Workshop of the Finnish Painters’ Union 2021 15 February – 30 April The Fine Arts Association’s art distribution will be held online this year from 15 February to 30 April and at the Cable Factory from 13 March to 21 March. 1681 works by 647 member artists of the Finnish Painters’ Union are included. Works purchased from the online gallery can be ordered by home delivery or picked up during the event from the Cable Factory pick-up point. Works can also be booked and purchase decisions made on site. From the appointment calendar, you can book a visit and come and see the selection in the Merikaapelihalli exhibition space. Event at teosvalitys.painters.fi. Free entry.

Boat 21 Båt online 12-21 February The Boat 21 Båt online event brings together boats, boating supplies and equipment, and water activities for the online event. There is a program, product presentations on company pages and the opportunity to chat with experts via chat. Event online at www.venemessut.fi. Free entry.

Helsinki City Museum online. The website contains stories about Helsinki and discussions about history to the present day in the Helsinki Podcasts. We are listening On the premises – Voluntary music venues in Helsinki podcasts related to the exhibition as well as current Exception times-series. The Helsinkiikuvia.fi service contains about 65,000 photographs of Helsinki and Helsinki residents from the 1860s to the present day. The museum’s website can be found at www.helsinginkaupunginmuseo.fi. Free entry.

Vantaa City Museum’s Museum at Your Home website. The site also introduces Vantaa’s history and cultural environment virtually. The site contains, among other things, mobile games, video guides from different places and museums in Vantaa and online exhibitions, which can be accessed using a computer or smart device. Site at www.sivistysvantaa.fi/vantaankaupunginmuseo. Free entry.

Outdoor events

Winter self-guided star trip in Suomenlinna. An independent star trip leads to Helsinki under the finest starry sky. Suomenlinna is one of the darkest places in Helsinki and that is why you can easily see something in the fortress that is not so easy elsewhere in the city: stars and starry phenomena. The new astronomical route created by the Astronomical Society Ursa leads you to the dark places of Suomenlinna under the starry sky, and you will learn to recognize planets, constellations and the Moon’s orbit. Instructions for the route at www.suomenlinna.fi/tapahtumat/tahtiretki. Free entry.

Saddle bird bow throwing. Welcome to a ski holiday in Lapinlahti Park for an independent bowling tour. Maps of the bowl tour are available at the main gate and at Café Lähte in the main building of Lapinlahti Hospital during its opening hours. Guess how many birdhouses can be found in Lapinlahti Park? Visit the event’s Facebook page – we value the surprise prize among those who guessed correctly. Lapinlahti Source (Lapinlahdenpolku 8). Free entry.

Helsinki cross-country café. Helsingin Latukahvila is a pop-up café in Karpinselä, in front of Laajasalo beach (Reposaarentie), which has been in operation during the ski holiday week. In the trail café you can go wild with a sledge, try ice fishing, play ice curling and fry sausages by the campfire. You can get there on foot, ski, skate and kick sled. The café is open from 10:00 until 18:00. Current ice situation and arrival instructions: www.facebook.com/helsinginlatukahvila. Free entry.

Compiled by Päivi Vauhkonenhs.fi/menokone spending tips online