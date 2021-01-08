Expenditure Events on Friday, January 8th

A selection of daily expenses.

Online events

Concert: Jari Sillanpää: Waiting for time – Christmas concert. The repertoire features familiar traditional Christmas songs and newer favorites. The post-recording of the concert can be redeemed for viewing via the keikalla.fi website on 19 January. until. Tickets 19.90 e.

A virtual stage for the National Opera and Ballet. In the National Opera’s Stage24 service, you can watch and listen to e.g. performance recordings, trailers and interviews with authors. The service now shows recordings e.g. operas Reininkulta, Covid fan tutte, Troubadour, La Bohème and Ice as well as ballets e.g. Sleeping Beauty, Snow Queen and Pippi Longstocking. In addition, the service includes artist interviews, concerts and work presentations. The service can be found at: oopperabaletti.fi/stage24/.

Exhibition: Kiasma Online Art. The site has a selection of current online art. The viewer takes an active role in many works. The site offers e.g. gaming works, a VR movie, digital paintings, a random number generator salting poems, and a sound mixing platform. The collection can be found at onlineart.kiasma.fi. Free entry.

Espoo Museum of Modern Art Emma serves online. Emma offers online viewing and creative activities. The site features documentaries about artists, exhibition-specific artist interviews, and podcast episodes. In addition, the site has creative encouragement material designed to support distance learning. The site can be found at emmamuseum.fi/tekemista-kotiin-ja-kiinnostavaa-katseltavaa/ Free admission.

Guidance Courage, love, freedom! Moomins 75 exhibition. The Moomin 75 exhibition at the National Museum will be visited by actor Alma Pöyst. Video tutorial is available on March 14th. until on the National Museum’s website at: www.kansallismuseo.fi/fi/nayttelyt/rohkeus-rakkaus-vapaus-muumit-75. Free entry.

Helsinki City Library serves online. Helsinki City Library’s video recordings bring fairy tale lessons and author visits to homes. The Helsinki Channel has a wealth of interesting content from fairy tale lessons and author interviews to the Star Wars lecture. The recordings can be viewed at helsinkikanava.fi, where they can be found with the keyword “Library” in the category Culture and leisure. Free entry.

Hobby at home site. Harrastakotona.fi, maintained by the Finnish Association of Children’s Cultural Centers, is a website aimed at children and young people, where you can find instructions and ideas for experiencing, experimenting and practicing art at home, in your free time or as part of your education. A variety of art creations and experiences have been selected for the site. The website can be found at www.harrastakotona.fi/. Free entry.

Virtual Annalalo. The Virtual Annantalo provides tips for families to encounter art at home in the midst of today’s exceptional everyday life. The offer can be found on Annantalo’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels and there will be more content all the time. Palcelu from www.annantalo.fi/fi/virtuaalinenannantalo. Free entry.

Outdoor events

Self-guided pilgrimage routes to Uutela in Vuosaari and Seurasaari. Mobile pilgrimage trails run through marine and wooded nature, guiding the walker to a standstill and silence. The Uutela pilgrimage route is 1.3 kilometers long and the Seurasaari route is about 3 kilometers long. The Seurasaari route is unobstructed. There are 10 stops on both routes. Routes can be tracked using either a mobile app or a printed booklet. In the Nomadi application, which is downloaded to a smartphone, the texts are both audio recordings and texts. Paper instructions can be printed from the Töölö and Vuosaari parishes or Silent Farm website at www.hiljainentila.fi/pyhiinvaellushelsinki. Free entry.

Self-made sculpture tours. There are almost 500 outdoor sculptures, works of environmental art and historical monuments in the Helsinki area. HAM Helsinki Art Museum’s website contains suggestions for sculpture routes where you can get acquainted with the capital’s public sculptures. The routes can be found at: ritit.hamhelsinki.fi/. Free entry.

Kallio Walking Festival: The Route of the Three Bridges. The route of the three bridges is an outdoor route launched by the Kallio walking festival, which goes around three bridges: from Kalastama to Mustikkamaa, via the Hopeasalmi bridge to Kulosaari and ending along Itäväylä in Suvilahti. The route can be bypassed by running, walking or cycling. Route guidance with maps can be found at www.kfkkv.fi. Free entry.

Hämeentie in old photos self-help tour. The self-guided tour introduces you through the history of Hämeentie, from Kurvi to Hakaniemi. The route of the tour runs from one destination to another, and for each destination you will find a historical photograph on your mobile phone as well as a presentation text. You can also take photos of what the image locations look like today. The International Location app helps you find the angle from which an old photo was once taken. The self-help tour can be found at http://wikimedia.fi/. Free entry.

Self-guided tour: university buildings in old photographs. An independent walk explores the history and architecture of the university buildings. On the self-guided tour, you walk the streets guided by your own mobile phone, with the help of a pre-arranged route tour. You can find the tour at http://wikimedia.fi/ Free admission.

Ice skating. Dozens of ice rinks and 9 artificial ice rinks around Helsinki offer the joy of skating and playing for all ages. The skating condition of the skating rinks can be monitored from the Ulkoliikunta.fi map service. Due to the corona situation, field and trough-specific ceilings for skaters have been set for artificial ice, and queues can form during peak times. Changing rooms and service buildings, with the exception of toilets, are kept closed, so the skates are replaced with outside benches. Additional information and public skating times: https://www.hel.fi/helsinki/fi/kulttuuri-ja-vapaa-aika/liikunta/ulkoliikuntapaikat/tekojaakentat-ja-luistelukentat/. Free entry.Compiled by Päivi Vauhkonenhs.fi/menokone spending tips online