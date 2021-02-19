Expenditure Events on Friday, February 19th

Online events

Concert: RSO & Sakari Oramo & Sirja Nironen. Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sakari Oramo. Music by Webern, Zinoviev and Sibelius. The concert will be seen live on Yle Teema, Yle Areena and Yle Radio 1 at 8 pm. Free admission.

Concert: KJC Stream: Timo Lassy & Teppo Mäkynen. Saxophonist Timo Lassy and drummer Teppo Mäkynen will celebrate their new live album in a live concert of the entire Jazz Club. The concert will be streamed at the Tikettistream service at 7 pm. Tickets 6.40 e.

Concert: Music: Linnea Nieminen. The concert is part of Linnea Nieminen’s B-level performance of pop / jazz singing at the Sibelius Academy. The concert will be broadcast live on the Sibelius Academy’s Youtube channel at 3:30 p.m. Free entry.

Concert: UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra feat. Aki Rissanen: Art Forms. The concert recorded at the cable factory can be viewed in the UMO Helsinki mobile application Thu 25.2. until. Tickets 10 e.

Concert: Suad. Suad’s concert recording filmed in the cello hall serves a soft-sounding gig where the debut album is heard in its entirety. The concert recording is available on the Urban Espoo website 3.3. until. Free entry.

Concert: At the roots: Jussu Pöyhönen. At the Juurilla Club, Jussu performs his own compositions and favorite songs, e.g. From Tom Waits, John Mayer and Leonard Cohen. The Root Club is hosted by Juki Välipakka and The Rooty Toot Toot Band. The recording of the concert will be available on Kanneltalo’s Facebook page on 28 February. until. Free entry.

Theater: Saikkua, thank you! Part 3. The performance, written by stand-up comedian Ismo Leikola and actor Kalle Pylvänäinen, makes fun of almost everything related to illness. Quarantine Theater presents. The recording of the performance can be viewed on 23.2. until. Tickets 13.50 e.

Theater: Disgust. Written and directed by Kirsi Porka and Marina Meinander, the play tells the story of two middle-aged siblings at a turning point in life where the world seems to be falling over. The performance of the Vallila National Theater can be seen as a recording produced with multi-camera technology in the keikalla.fi service. Tickets 20 e.

Theater: Ivan, the Fox and the Firebird. Dance Theater Raatikko and Wusheng Company present a story based on the Russian folk tale. Ivan the Tsar’s son experiences the adventure of his life in search of the miraculous Firebird of the fairy tale. The recording will be available on the keikalla.fi service on 28 February. until. Tickets 6.90 e.

Pakka Circus Záhada. Záhada is a circus performance for the whole family, which sees gravity-defying acrobatics, group work and the joy of performance. The performance has been designed and performed by the instructors of Kuopio Circus together with the young performers. The performance will be streamed on the keikalla.fi service at 6 pm. Tickets 15 e.

Boat 21 Båt online 12-21 February The Boat 21 Båt online event brings together boats, boating supplies and equipment, and water activities for the online event. There is a program, product presentations on company pages and the opportunity to chat with experts via chat. Event at www.venemessut.fi. Free entry.

Workshop of the Finnish Painters’ Union 2021 15 February – 30 April This year, the Finnish Painters’ Association’s art distribution will be held online from 15 February to 30 April. and at the Cable Factory 13.3. – 21.3. 1681 works by 647 member artists of the Finnish Painters’ Union are included. Works purchased from the online gallery can be ordered by home delivery or picked up at the Cable Factory pick-up point. The works can also be reserved and purchase decisions made at the Cable Factory on site. Event at; teosvalitys.painters.fi. Free entry.

Outdoor events

Winter self-guided star trip in Suomenlinna. An independent star trip leads to Helsinki under the finest starry sky. Suomenlinna is a dark place, one of the darkest in Helsinki, and therefore you can easily see something in the fortress that is not so easy elsewhere in the city: stars and starry phenomena. A new independent star route prepared by the Astronomical Society Ursa leads to the dark places of Suomenlinna under the starry sky. Along the way, the wonders of the dark evening and night skies will open to you, and you will learn to recognize planets, constellations, and observe the orbit of the Moon. Instructions for the route can be found at www.suomenlinna.fi/tapahtumat/tahtiretki/. Free entry.

Kallio Walking Festival: Park skiing in Kallio. The Kallio Walking Festival has skied park trails to Kallio and Vallila Parks in Helsinki. Trails can be found in Pengerpuisto, Franzén Park, Harjutori and Dallapén Park. At the same time, the Kallio Walking Festival encourages skiing enthusiasts to ski in other parks in the area. Park skiing is also suitable for children and beginners. Introductory texts about the parks can be found on the Kallio Walking Festival website (www.kfkkv.fi). Free entry.

An independent street art tour in Itä-Pasila. The Pasila street art district is the largest street art area in Finland. Explore more than 80 works in the area on your own and get your own free map from the lobby of Sokos Hotel Triplan (Fredikanterassi 1 B) or the Pasila Library (Kellosilta 9). Free entry.

Helsinki cross-country café. Helsingin Latukahvila is a pop-up café in Karpinselä, in front of Laajasalo beach (Reposaarentie), which has been in operation during the ski holiday week. In the trail café you can go wild with a sledge, try ice fishing, play ice curling and fry sausages by the campfire. You can get there on foot, ski, skate and kick sled. The café is open from 10:00 until 18:00. Current ice situation and arrival instructions: www.facebook.com/helsinginlatukahvila/. Free entry.

Winter wonderland. The winter center for the whole family The cannon and natural snow of the winter wonderland offers winter activities. Visitors are served by halipons and husky rides, a ski trial, a toboggan and slide slide, and a stick horse track. The area will be built e.g. a snowball court, and a curling and ice mini golf course. There is a café shop in the area and you can fry sausages by the open fire. Vermo Arena (Valjakkotie, Espoo) from 10 am to 8 pm. Tickets 7 –9 e. Husky ride 8 and 10 e.