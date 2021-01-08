No Result
Expenditure Dancing for love

January 8, 2021
in World
Dance Theater MD’s The spring season begins with a guest performance by Kantola & Seppänen Company Lovekicks, seen online due to a corona pandemic. Katriina Kantolan and Antti Seppänen the theme of the contemporary dance duo is a shared love story. The performance reflects on the kind of feelings, experiences and movements love and lovemaking evoke in the body. The choreography of the work is Anniina Kumpuniemen handwriting and is responsible for sound design Teemu Kiiskilä. The sound landscape of the work does not use traditional instruments, but its sounds were recorded with objects found in different rehearsal environments.

The performance will be streamed on the keikalla.fi service at 7 pm. Tickets 15 e.

