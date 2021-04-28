Thursday, April 29, 2021
Expenditure Dance Day celebration

April 28, 2021
Vantaa celebrates today’s dance day virtually. See you in the party recording Anna Pavlova – Imperial ballerina at Sokos, a tragicomic dance monologue about an old dancer performed by a dancer-choreographer Marja Korhola. Dance Theater Tsuumin Attic duo looks at time and relationship. In addition, a solo scene is seen Susanna Leinosen Swamp exudes green oak and Anandah Konosen humorous Red carpet. The recording described at Kulttuuritalo Martinus will be published at 12 noon at vantaakanava.fi and will be available for two weeks.Vantaakanava.fi. Free entry.

