Expenditure A virtual trip to the history of Espoo

January 19, 2021
Espoo City Museum has launched a new mobile route that introduces the Otsolahti and Itäranta area in Tapiola. The maritime part of the garden city can be explored on a home computer or on site by walking to the destinations of the route guided by a mobile device. More than ten mobile routes can be found on the museum’s website, which opens up the history of Espoo through pictures and stories. The routes lead to the battlefields of Leppävaara, the island of Pentala, the House Museum Glims and the stages of the Kauklahti industrial village.

Espoo’s mobile routes can be found at tarinasoitin.fi/espoonkaupunginmuseo. Free entry.

