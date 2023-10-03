Home page politics

The exodus of the Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh is practically complete. The refugees are now in Armenia and are disappointed in Russia.

Yerevan – As soon as the Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered, almost all of the estimated 120,000 Armenian residents have left the region in the past few days – fearing retaliation from Azerbaijan. The UN mission, which arrived on Sunday, is the first for Nagorno-Karabakh in over 30 years. The UN had previously said it had received the green light from the capital Baku to send a mission to the area this weekend. According to Baku, the main aim is to assess the humanitarian needs on site.

Ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh – Armenian refugees feel abandoned

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of “ethnic cleansing” in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan strongly denies the allegations. “We cannot accept the accusation of ethnic cleansing or genocide,” presidential foreign policy adviser Hajiyev told the news agency on Saturday AFP. There was “not a single case of violence or atrocities against civilians,” Hajiyev said. Rather, Baku offers a “reintegration program” to every Armenian who wants to stay. According to Baku, Azerbaijani forces are stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh to protect religious sites in particular.

The Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh feel abandoned by Russian peacekeepers. “In front of the peacekeepers, the Azerbaijanis attacked a peaceful population, and they just watched,” says Aram Grigoryan in an interview with The Moscow Times. Grigoryan had to leave his homeland on September 19 and found refuge with his family in Armenia. The anger of the Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh is directed both at the Russian peacekeepers and at the international community, which they also feel abandoned by.

Russia has not kept promises

At the end of 2020, Azerbaijan had recaptured parts of Nagorno-Karabakh that it had lost to Armenia in the 1990s. President Vladimir Putin promised three years ago that his peacekeepers would enforce the ceasefire, protect the region’s predominantly Armenian population and ensure access to the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

All of that has Russia not adhered to, the Armenians allege. The area was cut off from the outside world for nine months before it was conquered by Azerbaijan. In the end, people barely had anything to eat and medicine was practically non-existent.

Russia dependent on Azerbaijan and Türkiye

With the Ukraine war, Russia’s dependence on Azerbaijan and its ally Turkey has grown. The latter makes a big deal out of Russia’s isolation from the West. The Türkiye is used by Russian companies, for example, to obtain Western technology. Ankara has been reprimanded several times by the EU and the USA for this.

After the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh, there are increasing concerns that there will be an open war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to Armenian information, Azerbaijan recently shelled the Armenian region of Gegarkunik, killing an Armenian soldier and wounding two others in the town of Kut. (erpe/dpa/AFP)