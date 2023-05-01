Joana Sanz, ex-wife of Daniel Alves, who remains detained in Spain for rape and is still pending trial, no longer lives at the home he shared with the player. Although the model has expressed interest in separating, the two have yet to make their divorce official. On paper they are still married.

And, according to the Spanish press, his departure from the house he shared with the winger would have been due to a shameful blackmail of the brazilian player.

Shameful blackmail to Dani Alves’ wife

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz.

As reported by the program ‘Fiesta’, on the Spanish channel ‘Telecinco’, people close to the player would have urged Joana to pack her bags.

“If you didn’t sign a confidentiality agreement, you had to leave the house”was the phrase he heard and refused to follow, according to the television program.

According to the TV program, it would have been Dinora Santana, mother of Dani Alves’ children, who would have transferred this alleged request from Alves to Joana. And she, by not signing any such document, she was forced to leave her house “immediately”. Unlike Joana, Dinora has been a staunch defender of the player before the press.

✅ FAMILY CASES!!! During the “Programa da Ana Rosa”, from Spain, the journalist Mayka Navarro affirmed that Joana Sanz has not yet started the divorce process with the player Daniel Alves, accused of sexually assaulting a young man in Barcelona, ​​in Spain. pic.twitter.com/mhe2XK39DQ — Nana Rude (@nanarude) April 29, 2023

‘A new illusion’

The program assured that although Joana does not express herself in any way about the player, their relationship is more than over. The model even started divorce proceedings and is willing to see it through to the end, despite the fact that Daniel Alves refuses to sign the documents.

On the other hand, the television program assured that Joana will move to Madrid and that she would already have a new relationship with a businessman. Telecinco defined it as a “new illusion” in its note “Joana Sanz, expelled from Dani Alves’ house: ‘She has refused to sign a confidentiality contract'”. However, the model has not spoken yet.

