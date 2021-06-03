Expelled from a nightclub in the English city of Middlesbrough, a woman fell in love with a bouncer and had a child with him. The couple shared their story with the Daily Star.

Lauren Kerr, 26, and Anthony Shaylor, 55, met in 2017. The woman got into a fight in a nightclub, and Shaylor, who worked as a bouncer, escorted her out into the street.

“And the next Monday I went to a new job, and there he was!” – said Kerr about the second meeting with her future lover. It turned out that Shaylor was also having her first day at a new job in the help desk.

Despite the 29-year age difference, Kerr and Shailor became romantically involved almost immediately. “He said that I was very beautiful, and I liked his charisma and demeanor,” the woman recalls.

As a result, the couple began dating in November 2017, and in April 2020, the lovers had a daughter, whom they named Ruby.

Kerr claims they are often mistaken for father and daughter. At first it was embarrassing for her, but now she has learned to treat such mistakes of people with humor. The couple are now planning to get married and are looking for a new home.

