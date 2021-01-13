Emerson sells bananas at the edge of a dusty street in La Lima, northern Honduras, but hopes to stop doing so soon and migrate to the United States. He thinks President-elect Democrat Joe Biden will let it go.

After two hurricanes damaged his home last year and his school closed due to the pandemic, the 18-year-old believes there is not much to do around here anymore.

“We hope that it will change, that it will benefit us” the departure of Donald Trump and the arrival of Democrat Biden on January 20, says Emerson López to the AFP agency from the Buen Samaritano neighborhood, on the outskirts of La Lima, 180 km north of Tegucigalpa and adjacent to San Pedro Sula, the starting point for other migrant caravans that have tried to reach the United States since 2018.

After restrictive policies Of the outgoing administration, many of the roughly 9.5 people in Honduras believe that roads are now being opened. A new caravan of migrants was called for January 15. “If they arrive well, most of us here are going to make the decision to leave later,” adds Emerson.

Houses destroyed in the town of La Lima, in Honduras, after the devastating passage of hurricanes Iota and Eta, last November. Photo: AFP

La Lima, with 90,000 inhabitants, shows signs of destruction that left the coronaviruses-cocktail-unleashes-new-wave-migratory-america-central-ee-uu-_0_sI1W-p7Ts.html “target =” _ blank “href =” https://www.clarin.com/world/huracanes -coronavirus-cocktail-unleashes-new-migratory-wave-central-america-ee-uu-_0_sI1W-p7Ts.html “> cyclones Eta and Iota in November. The floods caused reached Good Samaritan, as well as several communities of the productive valley from Sula, heart of the country’s economy.

Tropical storms and the closure by COVID-19 in 2020 cost Honduras, one of the poorest countries in Latin America, some 5 billion dollars, according to government calculations, about a fifth of the country’s GDP.

The banana crops of the transnational Chiquita, in the surroundings of La Lima, were devastated.

Emerson’s home, where he lives with his parents and four younger siblings, was left homeless. And without a school, closed by the coronavirus, he lost hope of graduating in computer science.

With this scenario, “I would have to make the decision to leave, how am I going to get a job without experience and without being old enough?”, He complains.

Martha Saldívar, a neighbor of Emerson, is also getting ready to march to the United States.

Hopes in the Democratic government

“It has been heard that Biden is going to remove the wall (that Trump is building on the border) and we will have to fight” to get there, says the 51-year-old woman, in front of her home, still surrounded by rubble and without a piece of roof.

Since December, calls for the “Caravan January 15, 2021” abound in social networks, which plans to leave the Honduran San Pedro Sula and go adding Guatemalans, Salvadorans and Mexicans along the way attracted by the “American dream”.

A school, in ruins in the municipality of La Lima, in Honduras, after the passage of hurricanes last year. Photo: AFP

Many Hondurans want to be part of the more than one million compatriots living abroad -most in the United States-, a powerful resource for the country, which in 2020 received from them the record of almost 6,000 million dollars in remittances, more than 20% of the Gross Domestic Product (PBI). Remittances represent 14% of the GDP of Guatemala and 16% in El Salvador.

But Esteban Rosales, pastor of a Pentecostal temple in the area affected by the floods, tries to convince them to stay.

“Members of the church have considered leaving. One as a pastor motivates them so that no, the fight continues. God allowed us to stay alive so that we could continue onward,” he says.

Dozens of Hondurans continue to live in tents, after the devastating passage of two hurricanes that destroyed several towns in the country and in El Salvador. Photo: AFP

Frustrated caravans

Since October 2018 they have left more than a dozen caravans from Honduras, at least four of them made up of up to 3,000 people. But they have collided with immigration controls on the United States border, and are increasingly being stopped by the authorities of Mexico and Guatemala.

The Guatemalan government has warned that foreigners entering its territory will have to present a negative covid-19 test and documents in order.

Meanwhile, the Mexican consulate in San Pedro Sula assured that his government “does not promote or allow the irregular entry of caravans of migrants.”

As a reminder of the difficulties, several flights arrive weekly with deportees to Central America, although their number decreased last year due to the pandemic.

Central American migrants march on the international bridge that connects Tecum Uman, in Guatemala, with Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, in January 2020. Photo: AFP

But Cecilia Arévalo, 54, who has lived in California for two decades and recently returned to visit relatives on the outskirts of San Salvador, hopes that “with Biden the immigration laws in the United States will change and become more humane.”

15 km to the south, in Santo Tomás, Cristian Panameño shares the optimism.

“I think that with this new president, things will change for a migrant who arrives without papers, because with Trump we are screwed,” says this 42-year-old mechanic, who after being deported has saved to try to migrate for the second time.

“If I arrive in the United States, I aspire to be given a chance to work,” he is excited.

Source: AFP

CB