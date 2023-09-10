The man arrived for his flight a little late, and was able to board the ferry before it separated from the dock, but the crew members prevented him from entering, and the skirmishes continued until the ferry bridge began to separate from the land, causing the man to fall into the water and eventually die from drowning.

Surveillance cameras showed the crew watching the man without any attempt to help him and save him from drowning.

The man’s death is currently being investigated, but based on the evidence available so far, the public prosecutor has already brought criminal charges against the ferry captain and three crew members.

One crew member was charged with possible attempted murder and the other two with complicity, while the captain was charged with several navigation-related regulatory violations.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the incident as “a combination of irresponsible behaviour, cynicism, contempt and indifference.”

Greek Merchant Marine Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said the crew’s behavior was a “despicable insult to Greek sailors.”