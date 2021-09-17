THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase was an opportunity to take another look at Expeditions: Rome, a strategic one set during the Roman imperial period, of course. In this gameplay, creative director Jonas Waever and lead producer Sonat Ozturk also gave a focus on the combat system, the world of Rome, and the decision-making process of the title, in which a young Roman noble, forced to flee Rome, is joins a legion to eventually become their Legatus.