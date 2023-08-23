When the umpteenth digital round of Nürburgring went against and into your corn fields Farm Simulator laying neatly, there was the great off-road game during the lockdown SnowRunner. Fortunately, because otherwise you would have to pick weeds in Animal Crossing. You were up for the simplest task SnowRunner already lost hours, perfect for then. And now the successor has been announced.

The new game is called Expeditions: A MudRunner Game. Go on scientific expeditions with this new off-road adventure from the creators of MudRunner and SnowRunner. Lead investigative missions as you drive various off-road vehicles, utilize high-tech tools, and manage your camp and crew to ensure your success in the wild.

Other challenges and more gadgets

Looks like they are putting a little spin on the concept of MudRunner and SnowRunner, but that the gameplay remains more or less the same. You just get a different story and more gadgets. An important addition is now a drone to explore the area and other toys such as a sonar to see how deep the water is, so that you don’t just drown your car in a river.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game coming to all consoles and to PC. On Steam it says that the game is single-player, but announcements about a multiplayer may come later. They still have some time: the game is scheduled for 2024.