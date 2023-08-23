Tonight’s Gamescom Opening Night Live brought a reveal for Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, the next game in Saber Interactive’s rugged off-road driving series.

This next entry, due in 2024, lets you add technology to your vehicle to undertake scientific missions as you explore the series’ typically difficult terrain.

Missions and high-tech tools will involve drones and scanners, metal detectors and echo location. You’ll be able to upgrade your driving, too, with winches and the ability to plant anchors in the ground.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings





You also get a base camp, where you can build research structures and hire experts to further upgrade your abilities.

It’s been a year since MudRunner franchise owner Saber Interactive filed a defamation claim against the original publisher of initial game Spintires, as the two remained stuck in the mud over squabbles around rights.