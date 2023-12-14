Expeditions: A MudRunner Game he now has one release dateannounced through a new trailer and set for March 5, 2024 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, continuing the particular interpretation of the “extreme” driving game by Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment.
Also in this case, the gameplay is based on the ability to drive off-road vehicles on extremely rough terrain: in the new chapter we are protagonists of a scientific expedition that must travel through various territories, trying to take vehicles and equipment on seemingly impossible routes.
In the trailer we can see some examples of the situations in which it is possible to find oneself in the game.
Expeditions: A MudRunner Game takes us to different settings, from the driest deserts to the most intricate forests to the highest and steepest mountains, trying to reach the pre-established places with the vehicles provided.
The basis of MudRunner is simulation physics advanced, on which the interaction between vehicles and terrain is based, which represents the foundation of the series' gameplay. In Expeditions: A MudRunner Game we have to deal with new vehicles and new, increasingly challenging environments to explore.
It's about finding the best places to reach to complete the missions, planning the route strategically and equipping the vehicles in such a way as to make them ready for any eventuality.
In this sense, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game presents a certain evolution compared to the standard structure, staging rather out of the ordinary situations and particularly advanced custom vehicles. To get to know it better, we refer you to our test published on the occasion of Gamescom 2023.
