Expeditions: A MudRunner Game he now has one release dateannounced through a new trailer and set for March 5, 2024 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, continuing the particular interpretation of the “extreme” driving game by Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment.

Also in this case, the gameplay is based on the ability to drive off-road vehicles on extremely rough terrain: in the new chapter we are protagonists of a scientific expedition that must travel through various territories, trying to take vehicles and equipment on seemingly impossible routes.

In the trailer we can see some examples of the situations in which it is possible to find oneself in the game.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game takes us to different settings, from the driest deserts to the most intricate forests to the highest and steepest mountains, trying to reach the pre-established places with the vehicles provided.