On the occasion of Gamescom 2023, more precisely of the Opening Night Live, it was announced Expeditions: A MudRunner Game for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It is an extreme terrain driving simulator, sequel to the Mudrunners series by Saber Interactive. The game was shown with a official trailerwhich you can find below.

Focus Interactive also took the opportunity to remind us that MudRunner and SnowRunner, the two previous chapters, were able to collect more than fifteen million of players. A surprising result, given the genre that is not really affordable for everyone.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game will have all the distinctive elements of the series, plus it will add completely new physics for the vehicles. There will also be many new gadgets to use to explore particularly inhospitable maps and discover beautiful landscapes.