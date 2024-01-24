Publisher Focus Entertainment and development studio Saber Interactive have released a new trailer Of Expeditions: A MudRunner Game which gives a complete overview of the gameplay of the game, providing details to all the curious who want to know more before the launch, which will take place on March 5, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series Those who pre-order the Supreme or Year 1 editions will be able to play starting March 1st.

The trailer

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game tells of the hardships of one scientific expedition, who has to deal with paths that are not exactly comfortable, so to speak, between chasms and natural obstacles. The player will then have to select the right tools to face each challenge, “whether it's a winch to climb the steepest roads or descend steep cliffs, a ratchet to get any vehicle back on track after a fall, or a metal detector to find equipment caches, your tool collection is designed to make every explorer's life easier.”

During the game you will also be able to hire specialists with unique skills, who will be of great help during the expedition, or spend money on more efficient vehicles and parts. The customization rate will therefore be very high.

In short, there is a lot to do during the game, which after all belongs to a decidedly challenging series, which appeals precisely for this reason.