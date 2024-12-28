Depart from the port of Ushuaia, round Cape Horn, cross the legendary Drake Pass, sail through the most fearsome waters on the planet and conquer Antarctica. On paper it is already an incredible adventure for anyone. And unimaginable for a woman who…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only