International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bak has said that the committee is assuming that the Tokyo Olympics of 2021 will also attract international audiences. “We are working on this basis to have an international audience as we expect people from abroad to reach Japan for this grand event,” Bak said after a virtual meeting of the IOC Executive Board on Wednesday.He also said that although it has not yet been decided whether the stadium will be full of spectators, the stadium will have spectators according to its capacity or will be spectators following social distances during the Olympics.

Bak said, “We don’t know if we can fill the stadium to the full capacity or other measures will have to be implemented.” We have seen a very encouraging start in the last few weeks in Japan with a good number of viewers in some leagues. ‘