Biggio let slip the news of Nina Zilli’s pregnancy, before she did it herself: the answer

The next few months will be the most beautiful in the life of the famous singer Nina Zilli. They will be because together with her partner Danti, also a singer, she has recently discovered that she is pregnant with her first child. The announcement was a bit particular, however, given that she or her partner did not think about giving it, but Biggio and Fiorello in the morning program Viva Rai 2. The singer’s reply.

Credit: ninazilliofficial – Instagram

After the long relationship with the musician Riccardo GibertiniNina Zilli had other stories with Neffa, Stefano Mancinelli and Omar Hassan.

In 2021 she met and fell in love with the man who seems to be destined to become the man of her life, the rapper Dante.

With him she is now laying the foundations for building a family together and in fact yesterday the happy announcement arrived pregnancy. In reality, however, it was not first those directly involved and the next new parents who gave it, but Fiorello and Biggio.

The two conductors, who with their program Long live Rai 2 are enjoying great success, in this period they are often collaborating with Nina, she being the singer of the theme song of the program.

Credit: ninazilliofficial – Instagram

During one of the last episodes, Biggio he let it slip just the fact that Nina is about to become a mother. Moments of embarrassment also for Fiorello and the thing could only trigger the reaction of the singer.

Nina Zilli’s post

Singer he didn’t take it very wellcriticizing the episode with not too much irony and promising to address in the future the discourse linked to the lack of respect for women and their choices.

Credit: ninazilliofficial – Instagram