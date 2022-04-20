The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times in some areas at night, with another rise in temperatures, and winds are light to moderate.

The winds are southeasterly to northeasterly 10 to 20, reaching 30 km/hr.

The Arabian Gulf: light waves, while the first tide will occur at 17:00, the second at 53:03, and the first islands at 2210: and the second islands at 21:24.

The Sea of ​​Oman will light waves, while the first tide will occur at 13:36, the second tide will occur at 33:00, the first tide will occur at 19:22, and the second tide will occur at 07:37.



