The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective rain clouds in the afternoon over some eastern and southern regions.

Wind: Southeast – Northeasterly / 20 to 30 up to 45 km / h.

The Arabian Gulf: light waves, while the first tide will occur at 17:29, the second tide at 04:59, and the first islands at 10:32, the second tide at 23:28.

Oman Sea: light waves, while the first tide will occur at 13:31, the second tide will occur at 02:46, the first tide will occur at 20:30, and the second tide will occur at 07:43.