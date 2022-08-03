The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective rain clouds in the afternoon over some eastern and southern regions.
Wind: Southeast – Northeasterly / 20 to 30 up to 45 km / h.
The Arabian Gulf: light waves, while the first tide will occur at 17:29, the second tide at 04:59, and the first islands at 10:32, the second tide at 23:28.
Oman Sea: light waves, while the first tide will occur at 13:31, the second tide will occur at 02:46, the first tide will occur at 20:30, and the second tide will occur at 07:43.
