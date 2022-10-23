The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, especially in the east, and humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed.

The center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the winds will be southeasterly shifting to northwesterly / 10 to 20, reaching 30 km / h, indicating that the Arabian Gulf will be light in waves, while the first tide will occur at 12:43 and the second at 00: 34 and the first islands at 18:35 and the second at 06:31.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light in waves, while the first tide will occur at 08:32, the second at 21:32, and the first islands at 15:00 and the second at 03:16.