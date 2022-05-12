Et is getting exciting in the world of investment products: For the first time in more than ten years, the European Central Bank (ECB) wants to raise interest rates. In July it could be so far. Interest rates are already rising on the capital market. An exciting question: will everything go back to how it was before the negative interest era? Or is it completely different? The first regulations on negative interest rates have already been overturned in favor of consumers. ING is abolishing negative interest rates for almost all customers – even pioneers of negative interest rates from 2014, such as Deutsche Skatbank, are following it, at least for existing customers. Many others like Deutsche Bank want to abolish their negative interest rates, at least with the ECB.

Philip Krohn Editor in business, responsible for “People and Business”.

Many savers have changed their habits during this phase of negative interest rates. Money was left in the checking account because it didn’t earn any interest on the call money account, the savings card, the savings certificate or even the savings book anyway. There was so little even for fixed deposits that it was better to use the time to shift things elsewhere. Tough regulations for negative interest, on the other hand, allowed savers to develop more and more sophistication in how they spread their money across several banks in such a way that they remained below the allowances. At the same time, in the time without interest, many people discovered shares as an investment – young people in particular used the neo-brokers for exciting securities speculation.

Are the first banks advertising with higher interest rates?

If interest rates come back, fixed-income investments could become at least a little more attractive again. Real interest rates, i.e. interest on savings after deducting inflation, remain negative. Still, shifting money from checking accounts to fixed-income accounts could be interesting if you lose at least a little less to inflation. So is the call money account coming back now – or even the savings book?

















"The savings book is dead," says Dirk Schiereck, a banking professor in Darmstadt. "Cash deposit accounts, on the other hand, will definitely come back." Interest rates on call deposit accounts will not exceed inflation anytime soon either. However, ING Germany, whose predecessor Diba once established this type of account in Germany as the successor to the savings book, is now back to the product: The "Extrakonto", their overnight money offer, will be open to new customers again from July – and should initially be open until be free of charge if the allowance is too high. CEO Nick Jue has promised more attractive interest rates if interest rates continue to recover.







What is also certain is that foreign and less well-known banks in particular, which have previously tried to attract customers with slightly higher interest rates, will take advantage of the ECB interest rate hike. “There is interest again,” could be their advertising slogan. “Currently, there are the somewhat less well-known banks, but there is also an IKB among them that has already raised the fixed-term deposit interest somewhat,” says Max Herbst from FMH-Finanzberatung: “I assume that we will be able to reach the ECB in the next few weeks interest rate hike will already see noticeable increases in fixed deposit interest rates.” Katharina Lüth from Fintech Raisin, which operates the Weltsparen platform that brokers interest rate offers, emphasizes: “I expect this development to go beyond short-term lock offers from banks.”