Doha, Washington (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Israeli officials announced that an Israeli delegation from the Mossad intelligence agency, the Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israeli army will head to the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday, to continue talks with American, Qatari, and Egyptian officials regarding the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The talks are expected to aim to bridge the remaining gaps in the prisoner exchange agreement and the ceasefire in the Strip. In another context, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Q. Brown, said after a three-day trip to the Middle East region that the near-term risks associated with the expansion of the war in the Middle East have “receded somewhat,” after the end of the shooting on both sides of the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel, without further escalation.

Asked if the risk of a regional war had now decreased, Brown said: “To some extent, yes.”