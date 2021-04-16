S.Apparently they had done everything right. Two sisters and their families wanted to meet with their grandparents at Easter, and they all had quick tests to be sure. Nevertheless, the health department in Hamburg-Eimsbüttel registered four infections after the meeting. Although it cannot be completely ruled out that the virus was brought in by the untested children, it is said there, but it is much more likely that one of the sisters was already infected without knowing it – and the rapid test did not work. “That doesn’t make the tests as such bad, but they only work when the viral load is high. It’s a compromise that you have to be aware of, ”says the head of the Eimsbüttel health department, Gudrun Rieger-Ndakorerwa. “It is all well and good that we have the rapid tests. But the tests are actually not there to be able to open everything into a rising third wave, but only to detect infections quickly. “

When the conditions for openings were agreed at the beginning of March, which were to be flanked by rapid tests, the number of infections had already increased significantly. In many health authorities there is now anger that politicians have declared the instrument of rapid and self-tests to be the way of opening up. “In the best case, we can alleviate the harshness of the third wave,” says a head of the Hesse authorities. The President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, said on Thursday that the first thing to do is to reduce the numbers. “It is naive to believe that you can test the virus away. That doesn’t work, ”says Wieler.

There is a certain disappointment with the rapid tests. The Berlin virologist Christian Drosten addressed this in his latest podcast. He also indicated that some of the hopes originally aroused in the experimental studies turned out to be false in reality. But that is less due to the tests than to the expectations of them. Widely and often used as “public health screening” to bring the infection process under control and to reduce the R-value, the tests are still an important component – Drosten had to clarify this after his podcast on Twitter, after many the listener wanted to tick off the quick tests as unusable.

Track down superspreaders

Apparently there is still the idea that the quick tests can be used to accompany a large-scale opening strategy and, for example, to “free yourself” for shopping – and for all other activities that go hand in hand with an opening. A rapid test has never been able to deliver this illusion of security. The vast majority of independently validated rapid antigen tests on the market are generally highly sensitive. It is well over ninety percent and is in some cases just as high as that of the PCR tests – but only if the infected people are actually infectious at the time of the test. The rapid antigen tests are meaningful if many viruses are found in the nasopharynx and the probability that these infectious viruses are released with aerosols, for example when speaking, is very high.