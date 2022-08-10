Today, Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency announced that it expects to grant a license to the anti-Covid vaccine produced by “Pfizer-Biontech” laboratories next fall, targeting two sub-mutants of the rapidly spreading Omicron strain of the emerging coronavirus.
Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 mutations are causing a spike in COVID-19 infections in both Europe and the United States, prompting the United Nations to declare last month that the epidemic is “not over.”
The agency confirmed that, on Monday, it began examining a modified version of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer targeting the two sub-mutants.
“The European Medicines Agency expects to receive an application for a modified Pfizer-Biontech BA.4/5 vaccine that will be evaluated with a view to possible rapid approval in the fall,” an agency spokesperson said in an email.
The spokesman added that the decision may be taken “soon after” the expected approval of two other modified vaccines produced by “Pfizer” and “Moderna” that target the original virus and a previous sub-mutant of Omicron, BA.1.
The two companies submitted two separate applications for approval of their vaccines on July 22, according to the spokesperson.
The agency confirmed, earlier, that there is a possibility of approval of the modified anti-Omicron vaccine in September.
#Expectations #license #vaccine #Omicron #mutant
