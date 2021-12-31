Brent crude futures fell $1.75, or 2.2 percent, to $77.78 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.78, or 2.31 percent, to $75.21 a barrel.

Brent crude ended the year with an annual increase of 50.5 percent, its largest increase since 2016, while West Texas Intermediate crude recorded an increase of 55.5 percent, in the strongest performance since 2009, when prices jumped more than 70 percent.

Both contracts touched their highest level in 2021 in October, when Brent crude recorded $86.70 a barrel, the highest level since 2018, while West Texas Intermediate crude recorded $85.41 a barrel, its highest level since 2014.

It is expected that global crude prices will continue to rise next year with the increase in demand for jet fuel.

However, on Friday, oil prices stopped increasing after rising for several consecutive days, as Covid-19 infections rose to new levels globally, from Australia to the United States, due to the mutated Omicron of the Corona virus.