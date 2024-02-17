The International Astronomy Center expects the European satellite (ERS-2) to fall to Earth next Wednesday.

This satellite was launched on April 21, 1995 for remote sensing purposes, and remained operational until July 4, 2011, when its lifespan ended, and it has been floating in space since then.

Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center and Supervisor of the Satellite Fall Monitoring Program, said that during the months of July and August 2011, the European Space Agency used the remaining fuel in the satellite to perform 66 reorientations to lower its orbit from an altitude of 785 km to 573 km in order to reduce the chances of… Collision with other satellites. If it were not for lowering the orbit, the Moon would have remained in space for another 100 or 200 years.

Odeh predicted that the fall would occur at 12:10 noon GMT, with an error of plus or minus 27 hours, and that the amount of this large error would decrease as the date of the fall approached. However, he stressed that even two hours before the fall, it is not possible to know the exact location and time of its fall. But there will be certain candidate areas, and many parties will closely monitor this uncontrolled fall and updates will be announced immediately.

The weight of the satellite is 2.3 thousand kilograms, its length is 12 meters, its width is 12 meters, including solar panels, and its height is 2.4 meters.