According to him Expectations Indicator, The optimism of Mexicans to get a patrimony increased during the second quarter of the year, due to the fact that the expectations of contracting a mortgage or acquiring land reached the best levels in two years.

This indicator to acquire a mortgage creditin order to buy a home, he positioned himself in 51.3 points during April and June, which means 3.7 units more than the three previous months, Infonavit reported on Tuesday in a press release.

According to the agency, this is the highest result since the first quarter of 2021. Infonavit added that the indicator for the acquisition of a loan to buy land advanced 0.4 points, to be located at 37.9 units, its highest level since the publication of the survey began.

about what kind of credit and under what conditions they would like to access, those surveyed by Infonavit answered that:

– Loans for home purchases were the product that generated the most interest, with 66%.

– Financing for home improvement was in second place, with 63%, followed by credit for construction, with 62%.

– The beneficiaries prefer to join their credit with another person (34% Conjugal and 33.7% Unamos Créditos) than request it with commercial banks (30%).

The survey was carried out from April 18 to May 22, 2023, it is highlighted that 1,500 women and men over 18 years of age who receive income for being employed or working on their own, currently do not have a current mortgage creditadded the Infonavit.