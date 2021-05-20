Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The majority of CEOs (60%) expected that the markets would record a commercial boom during the coming period, compared to a much lower percentage (40%). A number of presidents and senior executives. Most of the respondents (35%) expect that the markets will restore – or perhaps exceed – the levels of returns recorded by the markets in 2019 at an early stage, starting this year.

Mark Raskino, vice president of research at Gartner said: “The efforts of business leaders will focus this year on mapping out the contours of markets in the post-pandemic phase, and seeking to find medium-to-long-term strategies for their businesses in line with this new reality. It is likely that they will find themselves facing a new wave of fundamental changes that are reflected in capabilities, locations, products, and business models.

“Digitization” is a priority

Technology changes are the second most important priority for CEOs. When asked about the top five strategic priorities for their business over the next two years, each of the participants chose to answer them in their own way. However, CEOs’ responses included the use of the word “digital” increasingly, with the word appearing in one in five CEOs who participated in this year’s survey. Moreover, “digital capabilities” were the only category in which the participating CEOs expressed their intention to increase the volume of their investments in it during 2021.

And when it comes to identifying any of these technologies, CEOs pointed to AI as being the most influential. Over 30% of them said that quantum computing would be closely related to their long-term business plans, but they were still not entirely sure how to achieve this.

Acquisitions and mergers

“Company procedures” emerged among the third most important strategic business priorities for the CEOs participating in the survey, who unanimously mentioned acquisitions and mergers, an increase of 75% over last year. This highlights the desire of a number of executives to take advantage of the conditions of the current decline in commercial activity due to the pandemic, through opportunities to grow their business through possible acquisitions or mergers.

Societal impact on business

More than 80% of the chief executives surveyed expect the pandemic to cause permanent changes to societal behavior, such as the permanent adoption of hybrid work (between office and remote work). Expectations indicate changes in customer behavior as well: even the biggest concern of CEOs is the restrictions that may impose themselves on customer demand, especially in sectors such as tourism and travel, which will push both clients and financial executives alike to refrain from Any expenses related to this aspect.

With the emergence of a number of issues such as sustainability and social justice issues that have become a concern of public opinion in a number of countries, 39% of CEOs say that taking effective positions on issues of social justice is positive for their businesses and that the matter is unanimous among all employees of these businesses. Institutions. However, this leaves 61% of the remaining respondents confused about these issues – the majority of them are still not confident or comfortable with business developments in light of these changes. In addition, nearly half (45%) of CEOs indicated that measures to deal with climate change have clear impacts on their business conduct.