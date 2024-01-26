The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, becoming cloudy with some cumulus clouds on the islands and some areas, especially the coastal and northern areas, with a chance of rain in the afternoon, and the winds will be light to moderate speed, gradually active, especially on the sea, causing dust.

Wind movement: southeasterly to northwesterly, ranging in speed from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are moderate and gradually disturbed at night. The first tide occurs at 13:29, the second tide occurs at 04:06, the first low tide occurs at 21:00, and the second high tide occurs at 07:59.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, waves are light to moderate. The first tide occurs at 10:08, the second tide occurs at 23:39, the first low tide occurs at 16:55, and the second low tide occurs at 05:39.