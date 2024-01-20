The head of Zelensky's office, Ermak, called the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces quite successful

The head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Ermak, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Mundo, again reproached the West for insufficient supplies of weapons and called the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) quite successful, taking into account the opportunities provided.

Thus, the politician answered the journalist’s question about what caused the failure of offensive actions, which had huge expectations that were not confirmed on the battlefield.

Expectations must match capabilities. Considering the opportunities provided (weapons received from the Western allies), the counteroffensive was quite successful Andrey Ermak head of the office of the President of Ukraine

Ermak admitted that the conflict has again entered a difficult phase for Kyiv, since Russia has superiority in the quality of the weapons used and the strength of its troops. At the same time, the head of Zelensky’s office emphasized that Ukraine’s transition to the defense strategy that is being talked about in the West is impossible.

Kyiv has already noted the danger of switching to active defense

The strategy of transition to active defense was criticized by the former head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrey Zagorodnyuk. He warned that such a decision would be a fatal mistake for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and would cause them enormous damage.

Focusing on deterrence without offensive action would be a mistake of historic proportions Andrey Zagorodnyuk former Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to the officer, such tactics would essentially transfer the initiative to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As the Financial Times previously wrote, Ukraine, against the backdrop of an unsuccessful counteroffensive, is changing tactics and switching to active defense.

The publication clarified that the key factor that could determine the fate of Ukraine is the uncertainty surrounding military assistance from the West, primarily from the United States, where Congress has not yet agreed on the White House’s request for funding.

In the United States, there are statements about the loss of Ukraine and calls for the West to refuse arms supplies

Retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter believes that the conflict in Ukraine will end with a Russian victory in 2024. According to him, this is ensured by the courage of the Russian military, who repelled attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the counter-offensive.

The conditions for victory are developing, I am sure it will happen this year. Russia has already won, and Ukraine is burning through its military reserves and is becoming weaker every day Scott Ritter ex-US intelligence officer

Ritter noted that Kyiv is using the West to weaken Russia, but its plans will not be successful; Moscow is successfully building up its military-industrial complex.

Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis said that Washington should stop aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and push Kyiv to peace negotiations with Moscow. According to him, a military rather than diplomatic solution to the conflict threatens to worsen the problems for the republic.

We cannot even agree on our own budget, and you propose to send money on an ongoing basis to another country when this will not lead to the desired result. We must try with all humility to begin negotiations for a peaceful settlement, it is time to put an end to this Daniel Davis Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel

The officer expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to defeat Russian troops; they do not have a prospect that would allow them to avoid failure. Davis added that Washington should stop wasting funds; the American administration needs to fire generals who give advice that contradicts the real military picture before it is too late.

At the same time, the West believes that the Ukrainian conflict will last at least two years. This was reported by CNN with reference to members of the intelligence services of the United States and Europe.

Western officials expect a new offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces no earlier than two years from now. Now the attention of Kyiv and Washington is turned to 2025; until then, Ukraine plans to strengthen its defense-industrial base and restore its strength.

At the same time, the Russian military continues to strike Ukrainian targets, weakening air defenses, while Kyiv tries to recruit new conscripts amid significant losses in the counteroffensive.