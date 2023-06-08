During his visit to Colombia Karim Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that he would also arrive in Venezuela in the coming days, a country in which an investigation is underway. for crimes against humanity committed in 2017.



“International law and justice is too important to be left to judges and prosecutors, everyone must have a part. After this mission to Colombia and Venezuela, when I return, I have some meetings with civil society”, declared the prosecutor at the headquarters of the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

Calixto Ávila, Provea’s lawyer specializing in human rights, explained that Khan’s visit to Caracas would seek to follow up on the signing of the memorandum of understanding on November 2 of last year, ifagreement between the ICC and the Venezuelan State.

Ávila reiterates that the memorandum was a commitment by Venezuela to apply the necessary measures to guarantee the effective administration of justice according to international standards and with the support of the ICC in accordance with the principle of complementarity.

URGENT Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, announces that he will visit Venezuela after finishing today #7Jun his official visit to Colombia: “International law and justice is too important to be left to judges and prosecutors, it must include everyone”… pic.twitter.com/TXUOMBCELr — PROVE (@_Provea) June 7, 2023

Delsa Solórzano, human rights defender and presidential candidate, insisted that the ICC visit must be to advance the process of achieving justice

Solórzano believes that Khan could arrive in Caracas before the end of the week and recalled that “at this moment there are 300 political prisoners, most of them isolated and tortured in the dungeons of the dictatorship.”

For Provea, the visit may mean the definitive opening of the ICC follow-up office in Caracas, whose budget had already been approved for an amount of 1,550,000 euros, approved by the assembly of States parties last year.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS