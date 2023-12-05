Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/12/2023 – 9:32

The European Central Bank (ECB) states that the median consumer expectations in the euro zone for inflation over the next 12 months remained at 4.0% in October. Over the next three years, the median remained at 2.5%, as seen in September, according to a survey of consumer expectations for October published this Tuesday, 5th.

The ECB points out that expectations for nominal income growth over the next 12 months and expectations for nominal spending growth fell modestly in the same survey.

The forecast for growth over the next 12 months “has become marginally more negative”, while the unemployment rate expected over the next 12 months has remained stable.

The projection for home price growth over the next 12 months fell, while expectations for mortgage rates over the next 12 months remained unchanged.

The median perceived inflation rate over the last 12 months fell, from 8.0% in September to 7.8% in October, the survey shows.

Consumers in the euro zone still expected their nominal income to grow by 1.1% in the following 12 months, whereas in September they projected an increase of 1.2%. They also predict a contraction of 1.3% in the next 12 months, whereas in September they pointed to a 1.2% drop in the region’s GDP.

The expectation for the unemployment rate 12 months ahead remained at 11.4%, while the perceived unemployment rate fell from 11.1% in September to 10.9% in October.