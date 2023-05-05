Seventy years after his mother, Charles III will be crowned on Saturday (6) in a ceremony full of tradition and symbolism, which will gather thousands of admirers in London, but will not be free of protests from the British anti-monarchist movement.

Royal fans have been camped out for several days on the Mall, the long avenue in central London that leads to Buckingham Palace, to secure a privileged spot and watch the royal procession.

“It is a historic moment. We are very lucky to experience a coronation,” said Marie Scott, 52, one of the first to arrive on the Mall. Following real events in person is not the same as watching them on television, she says.

Others, like Mimi Gill, a 43-year-old American and fan of the Netflix series “The Crown”, do not intend to follow the event on TV and comment in real time on social networks, “like fans around the world”.

And thousands of foreign visitors will flock to London to enjoy the celebration in the streets, decorated with British flags and royal symbols.

The ceremony will include centuries-old elements such as the crown jewels, but with modern touches, with the participation of bishops, religious leaders from minority groups and a guest list based on “meritocracy” rather than “aristocracy”.

Environmental considerations will also play a role, with a vegan anointing oil and recycled ceremonial elements.

The coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953, the first shown on television, was watched by 27 of Britain’s then 36 million people. Charles III’s ceremony arouses much less interest, according to a survey by the YouGov institute in April: 64% of people interviewed responded that they were not interested in the event.

Another survey by the same institute, released on Wednesday (3), showed that 62% of Britons support the monarchy, against 25% who prefer an elected head of state, but supporters of this second option reach 40% among young people aged 18 24 years old

Crowned at the age of 74, eight months after his mother’s death, Charles III has struggled to consolidate his image among the new generations, despite his efforts to show himself as someone close and warm.

He is also active on diplomatic issues, such as the war in Ukraine, and collaborative on sensitive topics, such as investigating the monarchy’s historical ties to slavery.

And not to mention that he vehemently defends his longtime passion for ecology.

All this did not stop the protests with the motto “Not my king” (Not my king).

– Criticism of costs –

Charles III, whose role is merely ceremonial and has no political power, came to the British throne at a time of many challenges: from separatist aspirations in Scotland and Northern Ireland to the severe crisis over the cost of living.

“We don’t have the same life, many people are suffering these days,” says Eden Eawit, a 38-year-old Londoner who laments the high cost of the ceremony.

The anti-monarchist group “Republic” plans to organize a protest in central London on Saturday.

Jamaica, the Commonwealth country of which Charles III is also king, said on Thursday it wanted to secede the British crown.

And the Prime Minister of Belize, Johnny Briceño, highlighted that his country will “probably” be the next member of the British Commonwealth that will become a republic. He criticized England’s historic role in the slave trade.

The king, despite the criticism, had some satisfactions, as when he received leaders of the indigenous peoples of Canada and Brazil on Thursday.

Two of them, Uyunkar Domingo Peas and Atossa Soltani, Amazon activists, presented him with a wreath of feathers “in recognition of his commitment to protecting the forest and restoring harmony between humanity and nature.”

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will be among more than 100 heads of state and government at Saturday’s ceremony, which will have 2,300 guests.

Pope Francis, who will not travel to London, will be represented by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

As happened at the funeral of Elizabeth II in September, some countries were not invited, such as Venezuela, Russia and Afghanistan.

Others, like Nicaragua and North Korea, received invitations only to the heads of their diplomatic missions.