James Rodriguez He has agitated the media in recent days, due to his statements and the expectations regarding his sporting future.

The Colombian has a contract with him Sao Pauloor, but it already started to sound for other clubs. Furthermore, he himself admitted in a recent interview that he does not know what may happen.

The president spoke

In the middle of that scenario, the one who spoke was the president of Sao Paulo, Julio Casareson the program ‘The Noite’ and there he was emphatic about the plans for James.

“James is a great player, but we know that he is in an adaptation process and his contract runs until 2024. He has to go slowly and I think he will have more minutes, that is our expectation,” said the manager.

Regarding James’ continuity in Sao Paulo, the president commented: “I say one thing, the manager hires, but it is the coach who decides who plays and the player trains and prepares to be ready. He had a wonderful tie with Colombia, he is a great player, I have no doubt that he (James) will be next to Lucas (Moura)”, stated the leader, implying that he will keep him on his payroll.

