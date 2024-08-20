Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/20/2024 – 7:00

As companies race to attract talent in an increasingly competitive job market, benefits can be the deciding factor. A new survey by talent selection specialist Robert Half reveals that the majority of respondents (58%) are satisfied with the benefits and incentives they currently receive. However, 77% would like to see changes due to changes in the job market.

As a result of the volatility of the labor market, the ranking of benefits has undergone changes in recent years. The results of the study indicate some benefits that are not present in the companies’ list, but are highly valued by professionals. The first discrepancy involves the agreed bonus. This benefit was cited by professionals as a powerful motivating instrument, as it recognizes and rewards efforts in a tangible way.

Next, flexibility in working hours and models becomes increasingly important, and is increasingly valued in the modern professional environment. The possibility of working remotely or choosing schedules that best suit individual needs tends to increase team satisfaction, reduce stress and improve productivity.

Finally, educational assistance is also only present in the list of people. Investing in the team’s education serves to increase skills and knowledge, benefiting the company, which now has a more qualified team prepared to face the challenges of the market. In addition to demonstrating that the company values ​​the growth of people, this assistance can strengthen mutual commitment.

“Benefits should be seen as a strategic tool. By investing in options that meet the expectations of employees, companies can differentiate themselves and become more competitive. Furthermore, it is important to consider that benefits influence people’s decisions when accepting a new job offer,” emphasizes Fernando Mantovani, general director of Robert Half for South America.

10 most offered benefits x 10 most desired benefits

Position Companies Professionals 1 Meal voucher Agreed bonus (annual, quarterly, monthly) 2 Transport voucher (public) Flexible working hours and work model 3 Dental plan Private pension 4 Life insurance Food voucher 5 Health plan Health plan 6 Mobility assistance Meal voucher 7 Company cell phone Dental plan 8 Psychological support Life insurance 9 Fuel aid Educational assistance 10 Private pension Parking



The weight of benefits in salary negotiations

Among those currently employed, 57% say that if the benefits they consider important are not offered, it is important to negotiate better salary in a possible move. Among the unemployed, 51% take benefits into consideration, but not as a decisive factor.

Data from the Panorama de Benefícios Brasil (Brazil Benefits Panorama) compiled by Alelo in partnership with the Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas (Fipe) indicate that in the second quarter of 2024, Brazilians who received corporate benefits (Food Vouchers and Meal Vouchers, combined) had an increase equivalent to 32% in their monthly income in June, accumulating an average sum of R$941.2 to the average income received in the period (R$2,941).

Robert Half data also indicates that professionals value the ability to choose benefits according to their individual needs (80%). However, only 15% of companies offer this option.

“Although salary is a crucial aspect, this data shows that benefits cannot be overlooked, as they have a significant impact on attracting and retaining talent. Companies, aware of these aspects, can consider benefits as part of the total compensation proposal,” advises Mantovani.

The study includes data from two surveys: one conducted in May 2024, through an online questionnaire with 1,161 professionals, divided into three groups of 387 people each – decision-makers in companies, employed professionals and unemployed professionals. And the second, conducted in July 2024, with 1,000 professionals and 500 executives.