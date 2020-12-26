My mother taught me the importance of taking care of the house, of having a house and, of course, of cleaning our house. And I learned only one thing from all that: the desire to leave that house, any house that was the kingdom and the confinement of a woman. Our particular mother-daughter struggle was nothing personal but an unavoidable cultural fact. Because the house has never been a neutral space for women, on the contrary, it has been and continues to be the space where our identity is dismembered until we disappear. And not always in a metaphorical sense.

