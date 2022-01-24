After two years of few contests, the shortage of employees in several institutions and the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 should make them happen again in 2022.

More than 1.1 million people signed up for the 2022 Census contest, run by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Registration closed last Friday (21).

The director of the Central dos Concursos, Gabriel Henrique Pinto, points out that the contestants should start their studies at the beginning of the year and that with the arrival of the elections, most of the notices should be published in this first semester.

“Those who carry out a planned study will have a much better chance of winning a vacancy than those who will start their studies when the public notices were published”, he points out.

The company made a survey of the contests that should take place in 2022 and among them stand out: INSS, Federal Revenue, Federal Police, Central Bank, Civil Police of São Paulo, Metropolitan Civil Guard of SP and Municipal Secretary of Education of SP and several agencies regulators. More than 200,000 vacancies are expected to be released in 2022.

Check out the main competitions with open registration:

Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) – Salaries up to BRL 19,197.06 – Enrollments until 02/01/2022

Civil Police of Amazonas – Salaries up to R$20,449.05 – Registration until 02/01/2022

Balneário Camboriú City Hall (SC) – Salaries up to BRL 9,352.99 – Applications until 02/11/2022

Belo Horizonte City Hall (MG) – Salaries up to BRL 15,022.52 – Applications until 02/03/2022

Energy Research Company (EPE) – Salaries of up to BRL 11,505.45 – Applications until 02/10/2022

Itaipu-Brasil Technological Park Foundation – Salaries up to BRL 10,300.87 – Applications until 02/24/2022

Brazilian Hospital Services Company (EBSERH) – Salaries of up to BRL 10,754.11 – Registration until 02/21/2022

Manaus City Hall (AM) – Salaries of up to BRL 13,867.91 – Applications until 02/15/2022

Secretary of State for Finance of Pará – Salaries of up to BRL 15,076.58 – Applications until 02/10/2022

Agency for the Development of Primary Health Care – Physicians throughout Brazil – Salaries up to R$12,600.00 – Applications until 02/06/2022

