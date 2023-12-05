The future of the Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni It could be resolved this week, since a key meeting has been scheduled between the coach and the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia.

According to the Argentine press, this Wednesday night, before the draw for the Copa América 2024 which will be on Thursday, they will meet in Miami the DT and the leader to try to unblock the situation.

The DT is located in USA on your vacation and will be in the competition draw. Everything is in place for there to be a meeting that could be key for the future.

From Argentina it is said that the coach is expected to direct the Copa América in the middle of the year, but there is uncertainty with what happens next, taking into account that the tie resumes in September 2024.

Scaloni questioned his continuity the same night of the victory against Brazil in the Maracana.

After the 0-1 victory against Brazil, at the Maracaná stadium, Scaloni had stated that he needed time to think, to consider whether he had the necessary energy to continue in office. He even said publicly that perhaps the team needed another driver for what is to come.

Everyone took note of each word, stopping to decode the messages. The president of the AFA understood that the coach’s patience had run out and that there was no longer room to put revenue (going on tour to Asia, as happened in June) above sporting interests.

And also that letting out the coach who became world champion on December 18 at the Lusail stadium could destroy the calm of his management. So, he appealed to the strategy of letting the scene cool and the fury after the bomb that exploded in Rio de Janeiro to calm down.

SPORTS

More sports news