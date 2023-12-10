The presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and of Guyana, Irfaan Alí, They will meet on December 14 in St. Vincent and the Grenadinesunder the auspices of the president of the Community of Latin American States, of the Caribbean Community and a secretary of the United Nations, a meeting promoted by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva.

Although the region is committed to dialogue on the dispute over the 160,000 kilometers of Essequibo, Maduro and Ali are still defiant, so there is still expectation regarding the difficulty of dialogue. The Venezuelan president assured in his account on

A return to negotiations over the disputed territory does not seem very likely.

On the other hand, the Guyanese maintains that he will not leave the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “I am firm that the dispute is before the ICJ and is not for negotiations and that will not change,” Ali told AFP.

Both statements show a clear distancing of positions between Caracas and Georgetown.

For lawyer Mariano de Alba, the meeting is an opportunity to lower tensions, “but a return to negotiations over the disputed territory does not seem very likely,” especially given the attitude of Guyana, whose Parliament has indicated to the Executive that cannot discuss the controversy with Venezuela.

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS