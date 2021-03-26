After 26 years of monochromatic government, the change of power at the head of La Glorieta has caught most of the neighborhood, cultural and associative groups of the capital in a changed step. The entry on the scene of the socialist José Antonio Serrano has awakened the “illusion” in some groups, such as the Association for the Conservation of the Huerta de Murcia (Huermur), and confusion in others, such as the Federation of Merchants’ Associations of Murcia ( Femuac), who directly considers that “it is not good news.”

The majority of Murcian civil society opts, however, to hold its breath in the face of this unexpected script twist and prepares, yes, a long list of requests that the councilor will find on his table when the new team begins to roll up its sleeves. The pandemic does not leave much room for tranquility and Serrano will have to start working at full speed from the first day to stop the many havoc that the health crisis is leaving in its path through Murcia.

The president of the Murcia Chamber of Commerce, Miguel López Abad, reminded the new mayor of the urgency when offering solutions. “After the period we have gone through in recent weeks, and respecting the decisions of all parties within the democratic game, we want to remember the importance of getting to work on the things that really matter to improve life in our towns and cities, especially in the current circumstances, “he stressed. “In this sense, we wish the new mayor the best and, as we have always done, we reach out to collaborate on all issues that result in support for the economic and social development of our land.”

From the Federation of Merchants Associations of Murcia (Femuac), its president, Santiago Vera, was much more critical. “We do not understand very well that this has occurred at this time alleging some alleged corruption that is not prosecuted,” he said. Vera – who is also president of the Board of Vistalegre and La Flota for the PP – also assured that the change of color in La Glorieta “for commerce is not good news.” He stressed that in recent years, in which the department of the branch was in the hands of Ciudadanos, “commerce has been put aside.” He assured that the sector is “uneasy” and expressed his doubts “that the change will be for the better.”

Jesús Jiménez, president of the Regional Federation of Hospitality Entrepreneurs of Murcia (Hostemur), was convinced, for his part, that “this was not the time to play this game.” He wished, however, luck to the new mayor and remarked that “we know the rules of the democratic game and everyone can use them whenever they want.”

Jiménez insisted that the sector he represents “needs a lot of the collaboration of the City Council.” He also remarked that hoteliers have various issues on the table in terms of taxes, terraces and the reactivation of the sector. “The more stability there is in the City Council, the better it will be for everyone,” Jiménez stressed.

Young people are also looking forward to the first moves of the capital’s first socialist mayor in more than two decades. “You have to bet on the local youth councils and give them resources,” remarked José Meroño, from the Region’s Youth Council. “We must create spaces where young people can reflect and act.” He insists that the Covid “has weakened the associative fabric” of the capital and underlines the role that the City Council plays in its empowerment.

For the Murcia en Bici association, the change experienced in the City Council of the capital also represents an opportunity to redefine objectives. Its president, Mariano Montesinos, asked the new team “to invest more real money in sustainable mobility.” He insisted that, since the 2010 Master Plan, progress has been minimal and “they have presented the same bike lane thousands of times.” This group claims Serrano “a commitment to a more accessible city.”

The Prosoterramiento Platform highlights, for its part, in the farewell day of Ballesta in front of La Glorieta, that the popular mayor “never opted for the AVE to arrive in Murcia underground.” One of its spokesmen, Antonio Hernández, insisted that from this group –which has starred in one of the most important neighborhood struggles in the city in recent decades– “we would have liked to have the support of the mayor.”

“They are two years old and must start from day one” The president of Huermur, the Association for the Conservation of the Huerta and the Heritage of Murcia, Sergio Pacheco, considers that there is no time to lose and hopes to meet shortly with the new team in charge of La Glorieta. “They have two years ahead of them and they must start from day one,” he remarked. “We must call the Board of Landowners to order to stop the works in the ditches and take measures to protect and conserve the heritage.” Pacheco assured that Serrano’s entry into the City Council puts an end to “26 years of failed policies that have failed to value heritage.” The president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández, did not want to enter to assess the change of color in the City Council of the capital and opted for “being alien to politics.” He stressed, however, the importance of “continuing to work to maintain the traditions and culture” of this land. Hernández recalled that only 24 hours before he had presented –together with the popular mayor Jesús Pacheco– the program of activities for a Spring Week in which, for the second year, there will be no Bando or Burial. “We are going to focus on moving them forward,” he stressed. José Ignacio Sánchez Ballesta, president of the Cabildo Superior de Cofradías de Murcia, also preferred to keep his group out of the controversial motion of censure. “We are neutral in that sense,” he remarked. Sánchez Ballesta emphasized, however, that the Cabildo had requested a location for the organization’s headquarters that they hoped could become a reality this year. A plan that, they hope, will not change with the new government team.