An expectant mother got really lucky in Canada. (symbol photo) © Eibner Europa/Imago

A pregnant woman seems to follow an intuition on her way to the clinic and plays the lottery. She wins a whopping prize money.

Ontario – lotto-Playing wasn’t actually on their agenda. Kelly Zdriluk was on her way to a clinic because her child was due. Near the city of London in the Canadian district of Ontario, she seemed to have an inspiration.

“I had to stop to get gas,” she explained to the Toronto Sun. She then decided to buy a lottery ticket. With far-reaching consequences, because she cleaned up properly.

Lottery luck for new mom: Actually, she just wanted to fill up

While the child was still being born, the woman received a call from her mother. This told her that this time there were many winners in the Canadian lottery, the Lotto MaxMillions. The grandmother-to-be was already dreaming and joked that Kelly could also bring home a lottery win with the child.

But there was no time for that. First, Kelly had to give birth and get through the first few days as a new mom. “After being at home with my newborn for a few days, I checked my ticket in the OLG app,” she explains to the newspaper, adding: “When I saw that I had won, I couldn’t breathe.” .

Pregnant women spontaneously play the lottery – and win

At first her husband thought the good news was a joke, and her mother was shocked too. Kelly couldn’t resist calling her and asking, “Remember what you said to me when I was in labour?” 235,925 euros.

But what is the young mother planning with her unexpected lottery win? How they compared to the Totonto Sun explains that she wants to invest in the future and save up for a house. “But maybe we’ll treat ourselves to a new car or a vacation to celebrate,” she admits.

At a Lottery draw in August, a player from the district of Kassel hits the jackpot. In game 77 he hits the correct numbers in the correct order. Gambling can be addictive. Affected people can find help at the Federal Center for Health Education. (slo)