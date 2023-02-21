Home page World

Two planets light up the night sky and spring images soar. All information about the sun, moon and stars – and the time change in March.

Stuttgart – Whether it’s the full moon, the end of the race for the brightest planets or the spring pictures coming up – there’s a lot going on in the night sky in March. Those interested with trained and untrained eyes can see some changes in the stars this month, reports the dpa.

Planets in March: Venus and Jupiter determine the night sky

Venus can be seen in the evening starry sky in March shortly after sunset in the south-west. The second brightest planet, Jupiter, appears a little later. The previous month’s planetary race is over at the beginning of the month. Venus overtakes Jupiter on March 2 – just one full moon latitude north. Later in March, on the 23rd, it is worth taking an astrophoto: the crescent of the waxing moon stands between the two planets.

Venus is becoming more conspicuous and longer visible in the night sky. Meanwhile, Jupiter’s visibility shortens until it transitions to the daytime sky at the end of the month and is no longer visible. At the end of May it reappears in the morning in the eastern sky.

Mars becomes dimmer in March, but is still one of the brightest stars in the night sky. The planet transits the constellation of Taurus, then transitions into Gemini on the 26th. Aldebaran, the main star of Taurus, is a good place to observe the decrease in Mars brightness. The Aldebaran stays the same and at the end of March they are equally bright.

At the end of the month, the trained eye can see Mercury, which is close to the sun, with the help of bright binoculars and stable tripods. This is possible half an hour after sunset.

Astrological beginning of spring: On March 20, the sun moves from the southern to the northern hemisphere of the celestial sphere. © picture alliance / dpa / Daniel Reinhardt

The moon: All important key data

March 3rd: Moon in Earth distance with 405 888 kilometers

March 7, 1:40 p.m.: Full Moon in Taurus – Near Regulus, the bluish Taurus main star

March 19: Moon at closest point to Earth at 362,696 kilometers

Mar 21, 6:23 p.m.: Beginning of the new moon phase

March 31st: Moon for the second time at a distance of 404,919 kilometers

The end of winter in the starry sky: Spring pictures and the astrological beginning of spring in March

Although the mighty Orion can still be seen in the night sky, the brightly shining Sirius in the southwest and also the Aldebaran of Taurus halfway up in the west, the spring pictures are looming. Two typical spring images become visible in March: The lion, the model of spring, fights its way through the meridian. The constellation of Virgo in the southeast also rises.

The sun is also moving towards spring. It wanders through the zodiac on the ascending branch of its annual path. Late in the evening on March 12th, she leaves the constellation Aquarius and enters the constellation Pisces. On the 20th at exactly 10:24 p.m., it crosses the celestial equator. This marks the astrological beginning of Spring – and the arrival of the Spring Equinox.

Central European Summer Time begins on March 26th. Clocks are to be advanced one hour at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. (hk/dpa)