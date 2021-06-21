Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, expected temperatures in some areas to exceed 50 degrees Celsius, with the entry of the summer solstice for this year, which began today at 07:32 am UAE time, as it is the beginning of the summer astronomically.

Al-Jarwan added that the sun perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer, and its maximum location is towards the north, and the shadow of the meridian fades throughout the whole of the Arabian Peninsula, while the shadow is absent at noon in the perpendicular areas, including the southwestern regions of the country towards Liwa, Madinat Zayed and Umm al-Zumoul.

He pointed out that the length of the day and the shortness of the day coincide with the date of the solar solstice, in the Emirates from June 18 to 24, where the length of the day exceeds 13 hours and 45 minutes (from sunrise to sunset), while the polar region witnesses a permanent day that does not The sun is out these days.

The date of the peak of the length of the night and the shortness of the day coincide with the perpendicularity of the sun on the Tropic of Cancer at the beginning of the summer solstice on the 21st of June, in all regions of the northern hemisphere, and the length of the day increases as we rise in the northern latitudes, and the permanent day dominates all areas of the circle The North Pole during that period from June 18 to 24.

He referred to the saying of the people of the desert: “The intensity of the heat does not occur until after leaving, and the intensity of cold does not occur until after leaving,” explaining that what is meant is the “departure” of the sun from its northernmost mile on June 20-22 in summer, and from its southernmost mile. On December 22-20 in winter.

Al-Jarwan expected that the highest temperatures will be 43 degrees Celsius during the day and will be around 28 degrees Celsius at night, with a dry atmosphere, with the opportunity of the arrival of hot air waves that raise temperatures by at least 4 degrees Celsius above their normal rates to exceed 50 degrees Celsius during the day in some areas. , And that in the first half of summer, which lasts until about August 10.

As for the second half of it, which extends from August 10 to the autumn solar equinox, high humidity flows with the continuation of high temperatures, and night and day are equal in the week following the autumn solar equinox, which falls on September 23/22, and the week preceding the solar equinox. Spring, which falls on March 20/21.



